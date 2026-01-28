This originally appeared in the Wednesday edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything you need to know about the sports media world.

There’s just something about iconic sports radio pairings. No matter how many years they have success together or how far they climb in the industry, it typically does not end well. And Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner is just the latest example.

Maybe it’s not fair to even call The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz a “sports radio show” anymore, given the changing landscape of the media industry. It’s just as much of a podcast or video presentation as it is something that you would find on the dial in your car. But the two men whose names appear in the title of the Miami-based program are following a familiar pathway.

Mike & The Mad Dog

Mike Francesa and Chris Russo are credited with popularizing and nationalizing sports talk radio through their immensely successful Mike & the Mad Dog show on WFAN in New York. Their fame grew when the pair became syndicated on YES Network and could be seen nationally for the first time. And even though PTI is often thought of as pioneering the sports debate format, Francesa and Russo were doing it for several hours every weekday long before Kornheiser and Wilbon took their Washington Post newsroom discussions to ESPN.

But after 20 years together, the Francesa-Russo relationship frayed. A very public falling out ensued, and it ended with Russo calling in to his own show to say goodbye. Both men had varying degrees of success after the split and had some brief reunions here and there, but never recaptured the same magic apart that they did together.

The same thing happened with ESPN Radio’s national mainstay, Mike & Mike. Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic were ESPN’s odd couple, paired together seemingly only because they shared the same first name and Mike Tirico was unavailable. Like Francesa and Russo, though, the two drifted further and further apart. And in the end, the split was even nastier than Mike & the Mad Dog.

Mike & Mike

Mike & Mike were plagued by reports of discontent behind the scenes. Like Francesa and Russo, both addressed the divorce on the air with a somber mood. Golic was given a temporary soft landing with his own radio show while Greenberg moved to focus on television with the new morning show Get Up. A few years later, Golic was gone from ESPN entirely, while Greenberg became one of the network’s main fixtures with Scott Van Pelt and Stephen A. Smith.

Unfortunately, the fractured relationship appeared to run deep, given that the two men had very different takes on what happened. While Greenberg downplayed any sort of hard feelings, Golic admitted there were troubles and commented that his relationship with his former co-host was nonexistent.

Toucher & Rich

But the worst divorce in sports talk radio may go to Boston powerhouse Toucher & Rich. Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb were a dominant force in the city for decades, helping The Sports Hub overtake WEEI in listeners. That was at least until the partnership came to an ugly end.

Signs of splinters began when Toucher publicly commented that he hadn’t heard from his co-host after a health scare. The two then traded places, with one taking the other’s spot on the air while not appearing together. When Toucher then entered rehab, Shertelieb offered his well wishes. But then things quickly fell apart.

The show came to an abrupt end after a blowup between Toucher & Rich off the air as the pair were negotiating new contracts. Shertenlieb left The Sports Hub for a new station while Toucher stayed behind. And after Shertelieb’s new show was quickly canceled, Toucher celebrated its demise on the air, calling his longtime former partner a “backstabber.”

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

The exact nature of the strained relationship between Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner is still something of a mystery. Thankfully, it hasn’t gotten that nasty… at least not yet.

Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media has undergone massive changes over the last year. Co-founder John Skipper is out. Popular shows have been spun off. And the company had to survive a very tense funding round in which Le Batard was openly questioning their future until re-upping with DraftKings. And at the center of it all is whatever has gone down between two of the Meadowlark universe’s main characters.

After months of speculation and a very prolonged absence, Weiner addressed the topic on his new Fox Sports Radio show. Stugotz discussed a “hurtful” situation after it was noted that he did not make any of his advertised January appearances with his… former?… current?… co-host. Finally, Le Batard addressed the situation this week, saying that he would love to have Stugotz back on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. That is increasingly unlikely to happen with each passing day.

But the truth is that if Stugotz never does appear on the show that bears his name, it wouldn’t be a surprise given the playbook that has been well established. This drama has been going on for almost a year when Le Batard poked fun at it by talking about Stugotz’s status with a literal elephant figurine in the room last May.

Even though all these partnerships made magic together and had huge, loyal fanbases, the intensity of sports talk radio isn’t meant to keep people together til death do them part. And even though hosting a talk show isn’t the same thing as throwing the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, there are ultimately large egos at play, too. At least one of the hosts felt like it was time to make it on their own in many of these situations. And when that happens, no duo is equipped to survive good old-fashioned personal ambition.

Weiner is already headlining his own show. He’s taken his podcasts elsewhere. From the outside looking in, it sure looks like it’s over with Le Batard and has been for a long time. Maybe there’s one last ceremonial appearance to give the show and listeners some closure, but everyone seems to have already moved on.

And maybe that’s just the natural life cycle of something like The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. It’s unfortunate that it has to come to an end, especially in this way. But like the all-time great bands, maybe the all-time great sports radio duos just simply aren’t meant to last forever.