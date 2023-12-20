Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former LA Lakers scout and NBC Sports Bay Area host, as well as current afternoon drive host on 98.7 The Spot in Dallas, Bonnie-Jill Laflin. Jessica and Bonnie-Jill discuss a wide range of topics including her book “In a League of Her Own,” having Kobe Bryant and Dr. Jerry Buss as mentors, being the first woman NBA scout, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 3:01: Welcome Bonnie-Jill Laflin to Short and to the Point
- 3:31: Not having women mentors at first
- 7:47: Wanting to be one of the guys
- 9:12: Being yourself
- 10:16: Being under a microscope
- 13:00: Becoming a Lakers scout
- 14:26: Broadcasters in front office
- 15:15: Writing the book, “In a League of Her Own”
- 16:53: Main factor every successful woman has
- 17:28: Meeting other women in industry
- 18:55: Growth in opportunities for women
- 20:04: Forgetting being a woman in sports
- 21:30: Working for the San Francisco 49ers
- 24:08: Working sports talk radio
- 27:12: Kobe Bryant
- 28:39: Reaction to Jerry Buss and Kobe Bryant’s deaths
- 30:49: Something about Kobe Bonnie-Jill wants people to know about him
- 32:05: Bruce Bochy
- 36:20: Many big names in sports supporting Bonnie-Jill’s book
- 37:18: What does Bonnie-Jill want to do in sports that she hasn’t done yet?
- 38:36: Why is Bonnie-Jill not going the family route?
