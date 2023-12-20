Bonnie Jill-Laflin Bonnie Jill-Laflin on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former LA Lakers scout and NBC Sports Bay Area host, as well as current afternoon drive host on 98.7 The Spot in Dallas, Bonnie-Jill Laflin. Jessica and Bonnie-Jill discuss a wide range of topics including her book “In a League of Her Own,” having Kobe Bryant and Dr. Jerry Buss as mentors, being the first woman NBA scout, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 3:01: Welcome Bonnie-Jill Laflin to Short and to the Point
  • 3:31: Not having women mentors at first
  • 7:47: Wanting to be one of the guys
  • 9:12: Being yourself
  • 10:16: Being under a microscope
  • 13:00: Becoming a Lakers scout
  • 14:26: Broadcasters in front office
  • 15:15: Writing the book, “In a League of Her Own”
  • 16:53: Main factor every successful woman has
  • 17:28: Meeting other women in industry
  • 18:55: Growth in opportunities for women
  • 20:04: Forgetting being a woman in sports
  • 21:30: Working for the San Francisco 49ers
  • 24:08: Working sports talk radio
  • 27:12: Kobe Bryant
  • 28:39: Reaction to Jerry Buss and Kobe Bryant’s deaths
  • 30:49: Something about Kobe Bonnie-Jill wants people to know about him
  • 32:05: Bruce Bochy
  • 36:20: Many big names in sports supporting Bonnie-Jill’s book
  • 37:18: What does Bonnie-Jill want to do in sports that she hasn’t done yet?
  • 38:36: Why is Bonnie-Jill not going the family route?

