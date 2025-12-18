On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.
Brandon and Bob discuss a wide range of topics, including all the happenings in the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR antitrust lawsuit and settlement, getting called out by Michael Jordan, the NASCAR playoff system, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:25: 23XI/Front Row vs. NASCAR lawsuit/Michael Jordan testifying
- 16:13: Charter system
- 26:59: Media reaction to lawsuit/SRX/Michael Jordan’s relationship with NASCAR
- 40:10: NASCAR ratings/reaching younger viewers
- 47:56: NASCAR Playoff system
