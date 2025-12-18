Bob Pockrass Bob Pockrass on the Awful Announcing Podcast
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Brandon and Bob discuss a wide range of topics, including all the happenings in the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR antitrust lawsuit and settlement, getting called out by Michael Jordan, the NASCAR playoff system, and more.

  • 2:25: 23XI/Front Row vs. NASCAR lawsuit/Michael Jordan testifying
  • 16:13: Charter system
  • 26:59: Media reaction to lawsuit/SRX/Michael Jordan’s relationship with NASCAR
  • 40:10: NASCAR ratings/reaching younger viewers
  • 47:56: NASCAR Playoff system

