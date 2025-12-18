Bob Pockrass on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Brandon and Bob discuss a wide range of topics, including all the happenings in the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR antitrust lawsuit and settlement, getting called out by Michael Jordan, the NASCAR playoff system, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:25: 23XI/Front Row vs. NASCAR lawsuit/Michael Jordan testifying

16:13: Charter system

26:59: Media reaction to lawsuit/SRX/Michael Jordan’s relationship with NASCAR

40:10: NASCAR ratings/reaching younger viewers

47:56: NASCAR Playoff system

