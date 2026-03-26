On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews college basketball broadcasting legend Bill Raftery.
Brandon and Bill discuss a wide range of topics including working March Madness, why Bill was unable to trademark “onions,” Bill still loving his job and not slowing down at 82 (or is he 82), and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:04: March Madness
- 7:18: “Onions”
- 11:32: Drinking stories
- 15:37: Jim Nantz/Ian Eagle
- 25:45: Coaching/Starting broadcasting career/Final Four
- 37:07: NBA/Gus Johnson/St. Johns/Retirement?
Thanks for listening.
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About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp