Bill Connelly Bill Connelly on the Awful Announcing Podcast
College FootballESPNOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN college football staff writer Bill Connelly. Brandon and Bill discuss a wide range of topics including Bill Belichick at North Carolina, NIL and the transfer portal, whether or not promotion/relegation can work in college football, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 1:54: Bill’s books, NIL, realignment, and network influence
  • 16:04: Common complaints, running for CFB commissioner, parity
  • 28:25: Pro/rel in college football, Donald Trump, pay-for-play
  • 35:54: Analytics
  • 40:59: Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Arch Manning, conspiracy theories

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp