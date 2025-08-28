On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN college football staff writer Bill Connelly. Brandon and Bill discuss a wide range of topics including Bill Belichick at North Carolina, NIL and the transfer portal, whether or not promotion/relegation can work in college football, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:54: Bill’s books, NIL, realignment, and network influence
- 16:04: Common complaints, running for CFB commissioner, parity
- 28:25: Pro/rel in college football, Donald Trump, pay-for-play
- 35:54: Analytics
- 40:59: Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Arch Manning, conspiracy theories
