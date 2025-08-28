Bill Connelly on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN college football staff writer Bill Connelly. Brandon and Bill discuss a wide range of topics including Bill Belichick at North Carolina, NIL and the transfer portal, whether or not promotion/relegation can work in college football, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:54: Bill’s books, NIL, realignment, and network influence

16:04: Common complaints, running for CFB commissioner, parity

28:25: Pro/rel in college football, Donald Trump, pay-for-play

35:54: Analytics

40:59: Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Arch Manning, conspiracy theories

