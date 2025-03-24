2025 Best Booth Bracket

Awful Announcing’s quest to crown the Best Broadcast Booth in all of sports has now reached the Elite 8 phase!

And the remaining announcing teams certainly contain some huge star power. If you’re interested in seeing how we got to this point, you can view the Round 1 and Round 2 matchups at those links respectively.

As far as our Elite 8 goes, congratulations are in store for Kirk Herbstreit, who is the only announcer left in the tournament with multiple broadcast teams. His college football pairing with Chris Fowler at ESPN was a top seed. They will face off with colleagues Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in what is the biggest Elite 8 matchup of them all as Bristol’s marquee broadcast booths go head to head.

But Herbie is also in the Elite 8 with Al Michaels as a Cinderella bid as they barely even cracked the Top 10 in our annual NFL announcer rankings. Michaels will face his old broadcast partner and platform as they duel with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

Elsewhere, Joe Davis and Greg Olsen have a cross-sport showdown with Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman. And two basketball teams from the NBA and college hoops go head-to-head with CBS’s top March Madness crew of Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery squaring off with Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller from the NBA on TNT.

2025 Best Broadcast Booth – Elite 8

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen (Fox NFL) vs Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman (CBS PGA)

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit (Amazon NFL) vs Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth (NBC NFL)

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery (CBS MBB) vs Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller (TNT NBA)

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN CFB) vs Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (ESPN NFL)