2025 Best Booth Bracket

Thanks to well over 10,000 votes, we have reached Round 2 and the Sweet 16 of our 2025 Best Broadcast Booth Bracket as Awful Announcing names, the best broadcast booth in all sports.

As we head to Round 2, there were some high-profile casualties and significant upsets. The biggest upset may be ESPN’s NBA Finals team of Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson being toppled by Amazon’s Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, who only managed to finish in 8th place in our annual NFL announcer rankings. And speaking of big names, Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt failed to get past ESPN’s lead NHL booth of Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro.

McDonough and Joe Davis have two distinct booths in the Sweet 16, showing their versatility as top play-by-play announcers. Regarding individual sports, football dominates, but the NHL, NBA, MLB, PGA, college basketball, and soccer all have representatives remaining.

You can view all the Round 1 matchups here, including the 16 broadcast booths that did not advance. The polls are located below the brackets at the bottom of the page. Happy voting!

Sweet 16 (Top Half)

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen (Fox NFL) vs Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas (ESPN CBB)

Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman (CBS PGA) vs Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge (NBC CFB)

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit (Amazon NFL) vs Joe Davis, John Smoltz (Fox MLB)

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth (NBC NFL) vs Kenny Albert, Ed Olczyk, Brian Boucher (TNT NHL)

Sweet 16 (Bottom Half)

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery (CBS CBB) vs John Strong, Stuart Holden (Fox Soccer)

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy (ESPN CFB) vs Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller (TNT NBA)

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN CFB) vs Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro (ESPN NHL)

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (ESPN NFL) vs Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur (TBS MLB)