2025 Best Booth Bracket Final 4

32 broadcast teams that started our Best Broadcast Booth 2025 bracket earlier this month in March Madness are now down to just four.

The four teams should come as no surprise, with three teams who call some of the biggest events in sports and one that probably should.

Fox’s #2 NFL team of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen entered as one of the top seeds after being named Awful Announcing’s top NFL broadcast booth for the 2024 season. After being replaced by Tom Brady alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the lead booth, Olsen still has plenty of fans. And between his work on the World Series and NFL, Davis is one of the most respected announcers in sports already in his young career.

Two other lead NFL booths have made it with the longtime duos of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, now at ESPN, and NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Both pairings need no introduction being firmly entrenched as lead voices at their respective networks for a generation.

The last team might be our Cinderella story as the only non-NFL broadcast booth remaining. That would be CBS’s new lead NCAA basketball team of Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery. Everyone loves the chemistry between Eagle and Raft and their partnership goes back to the days of the New Jersey Nets. But don’t discount Hill’s steady presence as an all-time college basketball great that rounds out the trio.

If you’d like to relive the journey on how we got here you can check out the bracket through the Round of 32, Sweet 16, and Elite 8 phases.

But now it’s time to see who will reach the championship final next Monday. Happy voting!

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen (Fox NFL) vs Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth (NBC NFL)

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery (CBS MBB) vs Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (ESPN NFL)