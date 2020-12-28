2020 was not a great year, and we can’t blame you for not wanting to relive it. But just in case you missed some of our most popular articles of the year and didn’t want to dig through the archives, we’ve got you covered.

These are our ten most popular articles of the 2020 calendar year. They range in scope from shitty tweets to changes in broadcasts, with a whole lot in between. So enjoy, and hope that 2021 is a lot more positive around the sports media world.

Chicago radio host Dan McNeil suggests Maria Taylor’s outfit appropriate for adult film awards show (UPDATE: he’s been fired)

Please don’t be shitty on social media in 2021.

With Skip Bayless’s contract ending this month, the time is right for FS1 to make good on becoming “a more mature network”

Naturally, Bayless got a new contract from Fox, despite his much-maligned comments about Dak Prescott’s mental health.

Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie rushes to block camera after Bryson melted down for a 10

Reigning US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau turned into a major villain in 2020 due to his antics on and off the course. This was just another in a lengthy line of incidents involving him.

Todd McShay left ABC’s Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast partway through

Todd McShay did not look or sound good during this November game on ABC, and there were plenty of questions about his health in the days that followed.

NBC confirms the Collinsworth Slide is out, along with other Sunday Night Football changes

The pandemic forced changes to all broadcasts, including NBC eliminating Cris Collinsworth’s slide next to Al Michaels in the Sunday Night Football booth. NFL sideline reporters were also bumped from the field to what the league called a “moat” between field level and the seats in the crowd. Mike Tirico also called several games in place of Michaels this season.

HBO Sports president Peter Nelson is out, amidst a wider restructuring of that division

The reason this article was so popular was because of the following article.

HBO denies Dave Portnoy’s accusations that Peter Nelson influenced unflattering Barstool segment on ‘Real Sports’

Who would have ever imagined that a segment about Barstool would generate negative feedback?

Many NFL fans annoyed with ESPN/NFL Network coverage of family tragedies

NFL Draft coverage this year was ridiculous, with seemingly every other player having a negative story in their lives that needed focusing on. It was just a bit much.

Mike Golic on the end of his ESPN Radio run: “Someday, I will tell the full stories of everything”

Following the cancellation of Golic & Wingo, Mike Golic’s time as an ESPN Radio host came to an end. Golic has talked about his departure from the radio waves, but there are seemingly more stories still in the back of Golic’s mind that he hasn’t told yet.

Joe Buck responds to military flyover controversy, says Fox is investigating who leaked clip

A clip of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman joking about military flyovers went viral, leading to questions about where the clip came from and how it was leaked. As far as we know, we still haven’t gotten answers to those questions.