Wayne Randazzo Wayne Randazzo on The Awful Announcing Podcast
OriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wayne Randazzo, Los Angeles Angels and Apple TV+ MLB play-by-play person. Contes and Randazzo discuss a wide range of topics including Shohei Ohtani being a “walking legend,” Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments, Albert Pujols’ 700th home run, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 40: All-Star Game talk
  • 1:52: Becoming TV play-by-play for the LA Angels
  • 3:30: After doing radio, was TV the goal for Wayne?
  • 5:18: Does being a TV play-by-play person feel bigger than radio play-by-play?
  • 6:42: Covering Shohei Ohtani
  • 8:37: Interactions with Ohtani
  • 9:24: Ohtani’s competitiveness
  • 10:57: Could the Angels trade Ohtani? Would that be smart?
  • 14:38: Ohtani national media coverage
  • 18:41: Mike Trout being under-the-radar in national media
  • 20:34: Reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments
  • 22:32: Did Stephen A’s comments resonate with Angels fans?
  • 24:06: Working for Apple
  • 24:46: Apple criticism/fan feedback
  • 27:17: Calling Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
  • 30:44: Working with Howie Rose
  • 31:59: Camaraderie between radio/TV booths
  • 34:19: Cadence differences between TV and radio
  • 35:06: Feelings about the pitch clock
  • 36:19: Feelings about In-game interviews with players
  • 37:47: Ingratiating yourself to a team broadcast for a team you didn’t grow up with
  • 40:07: Joe Davis
  • 42:19: Calling games while umpire cousin Tony Randazzo is working the same game
  • 43:14: Would Wayne someday want to broadcast in Chicago?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp