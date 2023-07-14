On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wayne Randazzo, Los Angeles Angels and Apple TV+ MLB play-by-play person. Contes and Randazzo discuss a wide range of topics including Shohei Ohtani being a “walking legend,” Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments, Albert Pujols’ 700th home run, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 40: All-Star Game talk
- 1:52: Becoming TV play-by-play for the LA Angels
- 3:30: After doing radio, was TV the goal for Wayne?
- 5:18: Does being a TV play-by-play person feel bigger than radio play-by-play?
- 6:42: Covering Shohei Ohtani
- 8:37: Interactions with Ohtani
- 9:24: Ohtani’s competitiveness
- 10:57: Could the Angels trade Ohtani? Would that be smart?
- 14:38: Ohtani national media coverage
- 18:41: Mike Trout being under-the-radar in national media
- 20:34: Reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments
- 22:32: Did Stephen A’s comments resonate with Angels fans?
- 24:06: Working for Apple
- 24:46: Apple criticism/fan feedback
- 27:17: Calling Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
- 30:44: Working with Howie Rose
- 31:59: Camaraderie between radio/TV booths
- 34:19: Cadence differences between TV and radio
- 35:06: Feelings about the pitch clock
- 36:19: Feelings about In-game interviews with players
- 37:47: Ingratiating yourself to a team broadcast for a team you didn’t grow up with
- 40:07: Joe Davis
- 42:19: Calling games while umpire cousin Tony Randazzo is working the same game
- 43:14: Would Wayne someday want to broadcast in Chicago?
