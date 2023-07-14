Wayne Randazzo on The Awful Announcing Podcast

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Wayne Randazzo, Los Angeles Angels and Apple TV+ MLB play-by-play person. Contes and Randazzo discuss a wide range of topics including Shohei Ohtani being a “walking legend,” Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments, Albert Pujols’ 700th home run, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

40: All-Star Game talk

1:52: Becoming TV play-by-play for the LA Angels

3:30: After doing radio, was TV the goal for Wayne?

5:18: Does being a TV play-by-play person feel bigger than radio play-by-play?

6:42: Covering Shohei Ohtani

8:37: Interactions with Ohtani

9:24: Ohtani’s competitiveness

10:57: Could the Angels trade Ohtani? Would that be smart?

14:38: Ohtani national media coverage

18:41: Mike Trout being under-the-radar in national media

20:34: Reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s “Angels are irrelevant” comments

22:32: Did Stephen A’s comments resonate with Angels fans?

24:06: Working for Apple

24:46: Apple criticism/fan feedback

27:17: Calling Albert Pujols’ 700th home run

30:44: Working with Howie Rose

31:59: Camaraderie between radio/TV booths

34:19: Cadence differences between TV and radio

35:06: Feelings about the pitch clock

36:19: Feelings about In-game interviews with players

37:47: Ingratiating yourself to a team broadcast for a team you didn’t grow up with

40:07: Joe Davis

42:19: Calling games while umpire cousin Tony Randazzo is working the same game

43:14: Would Wayne someday want to broadcast in Chicago?

