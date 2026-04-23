Trey Wingo on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews former ESPN host Trey Wingo.

Wingo discussed a wide range of topics, including his time covering the NFL Draft for ESPN, working with Mel Kiper Jr., building NFL Live, ESPN’s merger with NFL Network, LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:32: Does Trey Wingo miss hosting the NFL Draft for ESPN?

-10:54: The Covid NFL Draft

-20:03: Mel Kiper Jr.

-29:37: ESPN-NFL Network merger

-36:23: The future of LIV Golf

-47:05: Why hasn’t LIV worked?

-53:00: Tiger Woods

Thanks for listening.

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