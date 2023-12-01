Host Brandon Contes interviews co-host of Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Shan Shariff. Brandon and Shan discuss a wide range of topics including hanging Mark Cuban selling the Mavericks, interviewing Jerry Jones every week, his dislike for Skip Bayless, his respect of Stephen A. Smith, his falling out with Dan Orlovsky, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :37: Mark Cuban selling the Dallas Mavericks
- 1:58: Ulterior motives from Cuban?
- 3:12: Cuban retaining control of the team
- 4:26: How does Dallas feel about Mark Cuban?
- 6:05: Is Jerry Jones liked in Dallas?
- 6:52: Interviewing Jones every week
- 8:34: Surprised Jones is this involved and open to the media at his age?
- 10:44: Surprising or strangest things Jones said that stick out?
- 14:10: Interviewing Michael Irvin as he reveals his Marriott encounter before the Super Bowl
- 15:49: Still interviewing Irvin?
- 17:30: Were there issues with how the interview happened?
- 18:57: When did Shan realize this was a major story?
- 20:18: Are fans buying into the Cowboys?
- 21:27: Do Cowboys fans have more faith in Dak Prescott or Mike McCarthy?
- 23:14: QB’s to trust to win in Philadelphia
- 24:49: Stephen A. Smith
- 27:46: Surprised Stephen A. came on the show?
- 28:21: Opinion of Stephen A. and “First Take”
- 31:27: Dan Orlovsky
- 33:58: How do Cowboys fans feel about Skip Bayless?
- 36:59: Would Shan prefer Skip to be genuine?
- 38:14: Does Dallas claim Skip Bayless?
- 39:02: Does Cowboys talk on debate shows do it any justice?
- 41:59: National voice aside from Skip Bayless that Shan rolls his eyes when they talk Cowboys
- 43:21: Doing sports talk radio in Kansas City
- 44:37: Nick Wright
- 45:30: Surprised that Wright is now on a national platform?
- 48:05: Shan’s “dream job?”
- 50:29: Fitting in at Dallas
- 52:48: Paying Mark Cuban’s restaurant tab
- 53:44: How do the Rangers stack up among the Dallas teams even after winning World Series?
- 55:11: Will the Cowboys model the Rangers and win the Super Bowl?
- 56:11: Rooting for the Cowboys
