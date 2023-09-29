Pablo Torre on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Pablo Torre, host of Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, as well as being on Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption. Contes and Torre discuss a wide range of topics including the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship and how that’s impacting the NFL, confronting Dan Le Batard about having former president Donald Trump on his show many times, Stephen A. Smith blurring the lines of journalism and entertainment, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

1:08: Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce

3:14: Swift making NFL secondary to her

5:15: Dan Le Batard/Donald Trump

7:46 Was Pablo aware of how much Le Batard and Trump spoke?

9:23: Trump on the radio

11:18: Chris Christie

11:47: Russell Wilson episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out

14:06: Freedom at Meadowlark Media

15:40: Work split between Meadowlark, ESPN, and MSNBC

17:00: Has Stephen A. Smith helped others at ESPN to have other ventures?

18:07: Le Batard possibly understanding conservatives leaving ESPN for more freedom

22:54: Having first ever TV appearance on The O’Reilly Factor

26:24: Toughest TV appearance

28:06: Tony Kornheiser/Michael Wilbon

31:41: Are debate shows good or bad for sports?

34:03: Interactions with Stephen A. Smith

36:27: Stephen A. as an entertainer and a journalist

39:13: High Noon

40:15: Why didn’t High Noon last as a show?

42:14: Would High Noon have been more successful if it was streamed pre-recorded or live?

43:19: Was it hard to keep working for ESPN after High Noon was canceled?

44:51: Was High Noon hurt by it being branded as a “smart” show?

46:53: Working in sports instead of going to law school after Harvard

50:07: Aaron Rodgers and Jeremy Lin parallels

53:18: Linsanity helping Pablo get hired at ESPN

54:16: If Linsanity continued, would Pablo have been an NBA reporter and be Jeremy Lin’s Brian Windhorst?

55:40: Sports content Pablo grew up watching/listening to

58:00: What does Pablo want to do in the future?

