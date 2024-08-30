Host Brandon Contes interviews co-host of “The Fantasy Footballers” podcast, Mike Wright. Brandon and Mike discuss a wide range of topics including the origins of the podcast, Matthew Berry’s importance in the industry, the evolution of fantasy sports coverage, and more.
- :36: 10 year anniversary of The Fantasy Footballers
- 1:28: Last week’s live show
- 3:13: When did Mike start playing fantasy?
- 4:07: Number of leagues Mike is in
- 4:58: More pressure to win in fantasy now compared to 10 years ago?
- 6:02: Origins of the podcast
- 11:52: Potentially bailing on the podcast?
- 12:40: Listenership in the beginning
- 14:28: Milestone that stands out most?
- 17:04: Forging an audience
- 23:17: Putting content on YouTube
- 26:14: Thoughts about ever joining a larger company?
- 28:58: Podcasts Mike was listening to 10 years ago
- 29:56: Fantasy football shows 10 years ago
- 31:29: Matthew Berry
- 32:28: Mainstream media and fantasy sports
- 34:12: Field Yates dislocating shoulder
- 34:31: Draft order activities and last place punishments
- 36:48: Change in target audience over the years
- 39:00: Mike’s kids playing fantasy football?
- 40:20: Bell curve for fantasy football?
- 42:12: Legalized gambling and fantasy football
- 45:45: When do most fantasy drafts take place?
- 46:55: Right number teams for a fantasy league?
- 47:42: Mike’s best sleeper pick
- 50:49: Team and offense affecting a player in fantasy
- 52:36: Holdouts
- 54:41: Mike’s biggest busts
- 56:57: Kyler Murray
- 58:30: Running QB’s and fantasy football
- 59:47: More important for Mike that the Cardinals win or his fantasy teams win?
- 1:00:34: Spitballers Comedy Podcast
- 1:01:33: Ultimate Draft Kit supporting St. Jude
