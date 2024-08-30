Mike Wright Mike Wright on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews co-host of “The Fantasy Footballers” podcast, Mike Wright. Brandon and Mike discuss a wide range of topics including the origins of the podcast, Matthew Berry’s importance in the industry, the evolution of fantasy sports coverage, and more.

  • :36: 10 year anniversary of The Fantasy Footballers
  • 1:28: Last week’s live show
  • 3:13: When did Mike start playing fantasy?
  • 4:07: Number of leagues Mike is in
  • 4:58: More pressure to win in fantasy now compared to 10 years ago?
  • 6:02: Origins of the podcast
  • 11:52: Potentially bailing on the podcast?
  • 12:40: Listenership in the beginning
  • 14:28: Milestone that stands out most?
  • 17:04: Forging an audience
  • 23:17: Putting content on YouTube
  • 26:14: Thoughts about ever joining a larger company?
  • 28:58: Podcasts Mike was listening to 10 years ago
  • 29:56: Fantasy football shows 10 years ago
  • 31:29: Matthew Berry
  • 32:28: Mainstream media and fantasy sports
  • 34:12: Field Yates dislocating shoulder
  • 34:31: Draft order activities and last place punishments
  • 36:48: Change in target audience over the years
  • 39:00: Mike’s kids playing fantasy football?
  • 40:20: Bell curve for fantasy football?
  • 42:12: Legalized gambling and fantasy football
  • 45:45: When do most fantasy drafts take place?
  • 46:55: Right number teams for a fantasy league?
  • 47:42: Mike’s best sleeper pick
  • 50:49: Team and offense affecting a player in fantasy
  • 52:36: Holdouts
  • 54:41: Mike’s biggest busts
  • 56:57: Kyler Murray
  • 58:30: Running QB’s and fantasy football
  • 59:47: More important for Mike that the Cardinals win or his fantasy teams win?
  • 1:00:34: Spitballers Comedy Podcast
  • 1:01:33: Ultimate Draft Kit supporting St. Jude

