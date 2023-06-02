Mark Schlereth
OriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Mark Schlereth, three-time Super Bowl champion, Fox NFL analyst, and Denver sports talk radio host. Contes and Schlereth discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s treatment of the Denver Nuggets, Tom Brady entering broadcasting, working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • :48: Fan perception of a former football player talking about other sports
  • 6:06: Daily grind of morning radio
  • 9:35: Studio vs. game analyst and transitioning from the studio to the booth
  • 17:37: Tom Brady entering broadcasting
  • 22:22: Still enjoying doing studio shows
  • 25:52: ESPN and national media treatment of Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić
  • 29:05: Does the city of Denver hold a grudge to the national media?
  • 31:12: Reaction to Kendrick Perkins’ comments on Jokić and racially biased MVP voting claims
  • 34:33: Coaching aspirations?
  • 36:30: Acting in Ballers and Guiding Light
  • 38:16: How was working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp