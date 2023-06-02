On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Mark Schlereth, three-time Super Bowl champion, Fox NFL analyst, and Denver sports talk radio host. Contes and Schlereth discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s treatment of the Denver Nuggets, Tom Brady entering broadcasting, working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more.

:48: Fan perception of a former football player talking about other sports

6:06: Daily grind of morning radio

9:35: Studio vs. game analyst and transitioning from the studio to the booth

17:37: Tom Brady entering broadcasting

22:22: Still enjoying doing studio shows

25:52: ESPN and national media treatment of Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić

29:05: Does the city of Denver hold a grudge to the national media?

31:12: Reaction to Kendrick Perkins’ comments on Jokić and racially biased MVP voting claims

34:33: Coaching aspirations?

36:30: Acting in Ballers and Guiding Light

38:16: How was working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

