On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Mark Schlereth, three-time Super Bowl champion, Fox NFL analyst, and Denver sports talk radio host. Contes and Schlereth discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s treatment of the Denver Nuggets, Tom Brady entering broadcasting, working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
:48: Fan perception of a former football player talking about other sports
6:06: Daily grind of morning radio
9:35: Studio vs. game analyst and transitioning from the studio to the booth
17:37: Tom Brady entering broadcasting
22:22: Still enjoying doing studio shows
25:52: ESPN and national media treatment of Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić
29:05: Does the city of Denver hold a grudge to the national media?
31:12: Reaction to Kendrick Perkins’ comments on Jokić and racially biased MVP voting claims
34:33: Coaching aspirations?
36:30: Acting in Ballers and Guiding Light
38:16: How was working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?
