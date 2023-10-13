Kenny Albert on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Kenny Albert, NFL on Fox broadcaster, NHL on TNT broadcaster, New York Rangers and Knicks broadcaster, and author of the book “A Mic For All Seasons.” Contes and Albert discuss a wide range of topics including Charles Barkley as an NHL analyst, working with Tony Siragusa, covering all four major American sports, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

:51: Kenny on his new book “A Mic For All Seasons”

3:06: Book media tour

5:49: Being Marv Albert’s son

8:34: Getting broadcasting experience

9:19: Wanting to be a sportscaster

9:53: “Pinch me” moment?

11:26: Combating nepotism

13:57: Fox NFL coverage after 30 years

15:40: Shock inside Fox that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN

17:37: Aspirations to be lead NFL Fox analyst?

19:33: Being lead NHL voice for NBC and then TNT

21:31: Charles Barkley’s NHL fandom

22:25: Barkley as an NHL analyst

23:29: Most entertaining athlete to interview

24:56: Tom Brady to Fox

25:43: Wayne Gretzky

27:43: Barry Trotz

31:07: Tony Siragusa

34:10: Building chemistry with top analysts like Troy Aikman or Tim McCarver who are used to working with someone else

36:07: Terry Bradshaw

37:09: Analyst Kenny most wanted to work with

37:50: Was there difficulties working for MSG after Marv Albert’s falling out with James Dolan?

39:36: Would Marv come out of retirement to do one more game?

40:31: Passing Marv in frequent flyer miles?

40:57: Closest Kenny came to missing a broadcast due to travel

42:16: Does travel make it easier or harder to prepare for a broadcast?

43:06: Working four different sports in four days

43:55: Taking pride in having versatility

44:51: Olympics

45:49: Is Kenny looking to cut back on working so many broadcasts?

46:31: Fear of making mistakes on the call doing so many broadcasts

47:11: Specific call that Kenny would like to have a do-over?

48:19: Specific favorite/memorable call

50:42: Using the restroom during broadcasts

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.