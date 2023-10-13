Host Brandon Contes interviews Kenny Albert, NFL on Fox broadcaster, NHL on TNT broadcaster, New York Rangers and Knicks broadcaster, and author of the book “A Mic For All Seasons.” Contes and Albert discuss a wide range of topics including Charles Barkley as an NHL analyst, working with Tony Siragusa, covering all four major American sports, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown
- :51: Kenny on his new book “A Mic For All Seasons”
- 3:06: Book media tour
- 5:49: Being Marv Albert’s son
- 8:34: Getting broadcasting experience
- 9:19: Wanting to be a sportscaster
- 9:53: “Pinch me” moment?
- 11:26: Combating nepotism
- 13:57: Fox NFL coverage after 30 years
- 15:40: Shock inside Fox that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN
- 17:37: Aspirations to be lead NFL Fox analyst?
- 19:33: Being lead NHL voice for NBC and then TNT
- 21:31: Charles Barkley’s NHL fandom
- 22:25: Barkley as an NHL analyst
- 23:29: Most entertaining athlete to interview
- 24:56: Tom Brady to Fox
- 25:43: Wayne Gretzky
- 27:43: Barry Trotz
- 31:07: Tony Siragusa
- 34:10: Building chemistry with top analysts like Troy Aikman or Tim McCarver who are used to working with someone else
- 36:07: Terry Bradshaw
- 37:09: Analyst Kenny most wanted to work with
- 37:50: Was there difficulties working for MSG after Marv Albert’s falling out with James Dolan?
- 39:36: Would Marv come out of retirement to do one more game?
- 40:31: Passing Marv in frequent flyer miles?
- 40:57: Closest Kenny came to missing a broadcast due to travel
- 42:16: Does travel make it easier or harder to prepare for a broadcast?
- 43:06: Working four different sports in four days
- 43:55: Taking pride in having versatility
- 44:51: Olympics
- 45:49: Is Kenny looking to cut back on working so many broadcasts?
- 46:31: Fear of making mistakes on the call doing so many broadcasts
- 47:11: Specific call that Kenny would like to have a do-over?
- 48:19: Specific favorite/memorable call
- 50:42: Using the restroom during broadcasts
