Host Brandon Contes interviews Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald. Brandon and Jonathan discuss a wide range of topics including Gregg Berhalter’s sacking from the U.S. Men’s National Team, the logistics mess by CONMEBOL at the Copa América, Emma Hayes with the U.S. Women’s National Team, Lionel Messi in MLS, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :51: When will U.S. Soccer hire a new head coach?
- 1:33: Timing of Gregg Berhalter’s sacking
- 3:22: Not giving a national coach two four-year terms
- 4:20: How far would the USMNT have had to go in Copa América to save Berhalter’s job?
- 6:50: Who deserves the blame for the USMNT’s performance?
- 11:20: What else needs to be fixed at U.S. Soccer?
- 13:15: Who will replace Berhalter and who should replace him?
- 15:27: Tim Howard’s pitch to go after Jurgen Klopp
- 16:20: Was Howard sincere?
- 16:51: Alexi Lalas saying he would coach the USMNT if asked
- 19:10: Lalas the analyst -21:08: Realistic expectations for USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?
- 22:31: Copa América logistics
- 25:35: Concerns about logistics of 2026 World Cup?
- 26:52: Fans attending 2026 World Cup
- 27:47: Lionel Messi’s ankle injury and Inter Miami CF
- 28:40: MLS clubs and reporting injuries
- 29:28: Messi’s impact on MLS
- 31:30: Kevin Durant and the Philadelphia Union
- 31:43: Messi and media access
- 33:08: Cristiano Ronaldo and MLS
- 33:34: Ronaldo’s Euro performance
- 33:55: Is Ronaldo hanging on too long?
- 34:16: England’s struggles in tournaments
- 36:04: Talent pool in MLS
- 38:19: Popularity of MLS in United States and room to grow
- 41:38: U.S. Men’s Olympic Team
- 44:55: Alex Morgan left off U.S. Women’s Olympic Team
- 46:55: Emma Hayes
- 52:58: Adjusting expectations with USWNT?
- 54:06: Which gap closed more? The world to the USWNT or the USMNT to the world?
- 54:23: When is it realistic for the USMNT to win a World Cup?
