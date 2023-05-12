On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes was joined by John Ireland, radio voice of the Los Angeles Lakers and co-host of “Mason and Ireland” on ESPN Radio in LA. Contes and Ireland discuss a wide range of topics including a potential “Last Dance” docuseries with Kobe or LeBron, Kobe and Shaq’s divorce and reconciliation, and covering an NBA Finals during a pandemic.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:44: Living out a dream job as radio voice of the Lakers

1:37: Working with Chick Hearn, receiving advice from Chick

2:21: Working with Mychal Thompson, dealing with Lakers-Warriors series with son Klay playing for the opposition

3:12: John on the Lakers’ dramatic turnaround this season

4:24: LeBron James chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record

5:37: John explaining his call when LeBron set the record

7:10: Was John nervous making a monumental call like that?

8:14: Difference in radio and TV broadcasting during historic moments

11:26: Covering LeBron in Los Angeles. How do the locals view LeBron?

12:38: How do Lakers fans view the “bubble championship?”

14:03: Lakers receiving local attention vs national attention

15:43: Differences in covering LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

17:15: Local news stations covering Kobe and LeBron

18:30: Kobe, LeBron, Shaq personalties

22:36: Kobe and Shaq divorce

25:07: Were there any incidents between Kobe and Shaq during this time?

27:42: Did John have a stronger relationship with Kobe or Shaq?

29:25: Kobe or LeBron “Last Dance” docuseries???

31:00: Covering Kobe’s death

37:08: Calling the NBA Finals from a studio during a pandemic

39:20: Doing TV play-by-play

40:04: John on Charles Barkley saying broadcasting sporting events on radio is “the stupidest thing in the world”

43:21: Difference between ESPN’s and TNT’s NBA studio shows

45:12: Dynamic of hosting an ESPN Radio show in LA and working for the Lakers

46:35: Has LeBron ever complained over something John said either on commentary or on the radio?

47:54: John’s proudest call

