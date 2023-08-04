Jessica Kleinschmidt on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Oakland Athletics broadcaster and Short and to the Point host Jessica Kleinschmidt. Contes and Kleinschmidt discuss a wide range of topics including quitting a government job to pursue a sports broadcasting career, building a social media brand and dealing with the hate, working for the Oakland A’s, how A’s fans like Moneyball, working for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:47: Meeting the Oakland Coliseum opossum

1:21: Is the opossum a menace or a nice animal?

2:24: Oakland Coliseum

5:43: Growing up an A’s fan

9:10: Covering the A’s

9:59: Dropping out of college and work before sports

13:08: Moving to the Bay Area without an established job

17:44: Role with the A’s

19:47: A’s Cast

21:25: Taking callers on the radio

23:19: Things the A’s fanbase should be proud of

26:41: Building a social media presence

30:10: People Jessica looked up to in broadcasting

32:21: Playing baseball

34:13: Being a woman in a male dominated industry

36:23: Dealing with social media hate

38:19: Mentors

42:25: Mentoring others

48:45: Becoming friends with players while also covering them

54:11: Players Jessica interviewed who have a future in media

56:21: Do A’s fans like the movie Moneyball?

59:24: Hosting Short and to the Point/working for Awful Announcing and The Comeback

1:02:54: Dave Portnoy responding to the Jared Carrabis episode of Short and to the Point

1:04:16: Career goals

1:06:36: Thoughts about Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

