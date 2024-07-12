Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Brandon and Ian discuss a wide range of topics including Ian’s relationship with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The Insiders on NFL Network, various stories about reporting, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:02: How busy is early July for an NFL insider?
- 2:04: Busiest week of the NFL season for an insider
- 3:23: NFL Draft and opinion on tipping picks
- 5:29: Being first to a story in free agency
- 6:58: Competition among insiders inside NFL Network?
- 8:30: Relationship with Adam Schefter
- 10:00: Sources
- 11:42: Local reporters
- 13:02: Giving gifts to sources?
- 14:23: Has Ian ever felt he was being used?
- 15:54: Can Ian be an NBA insider?
- 17:14: Multiple phones?
- 18:29: Story Ian missed breaking because he didn’t have his phone
- 20:40: Most “out of nowhere” scoop
- 22:18: Biggest “swing and a miss” report
- 26:01: Rumors that never got reported
- 27:05: The Insiders
- 27:58: Being on and hosting The Pat McAfee Show
- 29:02: Doing TV
