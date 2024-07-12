Ian Rapoport Ian Rapoport on the Awful Announcing Podcast
NFLOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Brandon and Ian discuss a wide range of topics including Ian’s relationship with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The Insiders on NFL Network, various stories about reporting, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 1:02: How busy is early July for an NFL insider?
  • 2:04: Busiest week of the NFL season for an insider
  • 3:23: NFL Draft and opinion on tipping picks
  • 5:29: Being first to a story in free agency
  • 6:58: Competition among insiders inside NFL Network?
  • 8:30: Relationship with Adam Schefter
  • 10:00: Sources
  • 11:42: Local reporters
  • 13:02: Giving gifts to sources?
  • 14:23: Has Ian ever felt he was being used?
  • 15:54: Can Ian be an NBA insider?
  • 17:14: Multiple phones?
  • 18:29: Story Ian missed breaking because he didn’t have his phone
  • 20:40: Most “out of nowhere” scoop
  • 22:18: Biggest “swing and a miss” report
  • 26:01: Rumors that never got reported
  • 27:05: The Insiders
  • 27:58: Being on and hosting The Pat McAfee Show
  • 29:02: Doing TV

