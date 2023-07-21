Heather O’Reilly on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Heather O’Reilly, 2015 Women’s World Cup champ, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Fox soccer analyst. Contes and O’Reilly discuss a wide range of topics including the Women’s World Cup and the USWNT, Grant Wahl’s impact on soccer in the U.S., being on stage with Taylor Swift, Megan Rapinoe’s retirement, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:36: Flying to Sydney

1:53: Acclimatizing to the time difference

3:42: Transitioning from playing to broadcasting

5:57: Balance between being a fan and being impartial with the USWNT on broadcasts

8:30: Retiring from play in 2019 and coming back in 2022

11:18: Does broadcasting help fill the void of playing?

13:17: Does playing/coaching help with broadcasting and vice versa?

16:08: Thoughts about making a comeback to the USWNT

18:59: Winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup

22:08: Grant Wahl and his impact on women’s soccer

26:15: Going to Qatar -28:26: Megan Rapinoe retiring

32:00: Equal Pay lawsuit

35:17: Future of the USWNT and USMNT in terms of where they stand worldwide

40:34: Casual fans coming in for the World Cup

43:12: USWNT draw reaction, prediction for Women’s World Cup

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.