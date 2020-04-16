On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, host Ben Heisler is joined by Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson to talk his career path, what he’s doing during COVID-19 distancing restrictions (including his twice-weekly NBA Together talk show and his EJ’s Journalism School Twitter broadcasts), when he knew Inside The NBA was something special, and much more.

Subscribe on iTunes!

Here’s the full breakdown.

5:38 – How he and his family are handling/keeping busy during the pandemic

7:30 – On finding a routine / starting EJ’s Journalism School

11:35 – Which of the “J-School” lessons has stood out most?

14:35 – His path in broadcasting… was there apprehension about working Braves games with his dad

16:50 – When did he feel like he found his voice in broadcasting?

20:36 – The moment he knew that there was something different and special about “Inside the NBA”

23:45 – On the origin of the “Inside the NBA” games like “Who He Play For?” “How You Say That?” (etc…)

29:25 – Memories/stories of travels and experiences with his NBA on TNT crew

32:21 – His NBA Together show