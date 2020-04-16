On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, host Ben Heisler is joined by Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson to talk his career path, what he’s doing during COVID-19 distancing restrictions (including his twice-weekly NBA Together talk show and his EJ’s Journalism School Twitter broadcasts), when he knew Inside The NBA was something special, and much more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 5:38 – How he and his family are handling/keeping busy during the pandemic
- 7:30 – On finding a routine / starting EJ’s Journalism School
- 11:35 – Which of the “J-School” lessons has stood out most?
- 14:35 – His path in broadcasting… was there apprehension about working Braves games with his dad
- 16:50 – When did he feel like he found his voice in broadcasting?
- 20:36 – The moment he knew that there was something different and special about “Inside the NBA”
- 23:45 – On the origin of the “Inside the NBA” games like “Who He Play For?” “How You Say That?” (etc…)
- 29:25 – Memories/stories of travels and experiences with his NBA on TNT crew
- 32:21 – His NBA Together show
