Dianna Russini Dianna Russini on the Awful Announcing Podcast.
NFLOriginalsPodcastsThe AthleticBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Brandon Contes interviews The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini. Brandon and Dianna discuss a wide range of topics including being an NFL insider, how Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski are mentors, what Aaron Rodgers really thinks of Dianna, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :35: Scoop City
  • 1:26: Podcasting
  • 2:47: Turnaround time from recording to release on Scoop City
  • 4:20: Chase Daniel
  • 6:02: Getting partnered with Chase
  • 9:05: Why did Diana launch Scoop City?
  • 10:40: Co-hosting show with Mike Greenberg?
  • 13:25: Was leaving ESPN more due to wanting to leave ESPN or because of The Athletic’s offer?
  • 15:58: Consistency of ESPN
  • 17:33: Envisioning leaving ESPN when Dianna was hired?
  • 19:41: Working with Adam Schefter/Having Adrian Wojnarowski as a mentor
  • 24:14: Not being in Schefter’s shadow
  • 25:31: Where does breaking news rank in Dianna’s career?
  • 27:31: Do insiders have the same sources?
  • 29:04: How demanding is it for an insider?
  • 31:51: Challenges of being a woman in a male dominated industry
  • 34:31: Harder to earn respect from employers and peers or teams and agents?
  • 36:27: Mentors
  • 37:02: Has Dianna’s Jets fandom faded now she’s covering the NFL?
  • 38:34: Relationship with Jets fans
  • 40:14: Aaron Rodgers calling out Dianna
  • 43:51: Zach Wilson report
  • 45:06: Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show
  • 46:31: Dianna going on McAfee
  • 47:06: Relationship with Rodgers
  • 48:13: Rodgers with NYC media
  • 49:20: Does Rodgers care about how he’s covered?
  • 51:37: Ian O’Connor book about Rodgers
  • 53:38: Aggregators
  • 54:55: @PrettyRickey213
  • 56:13: Christopher Johnson
  • 56:49: Would Woody Johnson leave if Donald Trump is elected?
  • 57:15: Woody Johnson as an owner
  • 58:36: Would Rodgers have been receptive to change?
  • 59:36: Moving on from Robert Saleh?
  • 1:00:10: Saleh’s handling of Rodgers
  • 1:02:15: Diving catch from Rex Ryan

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp