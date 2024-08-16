Host Brandon Contes interviews The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini. Brandon and Dianna discuss a wide range of topics including being an NFL insider, how Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski are mentors, what Aaron Rodgers really thinks of Dianna, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :35: Scoop City
- 1:26: Podcasting
- 2:47: Turnaround time from recording to release on Scoop City
- 4:20: Chase Daniel
- 6:02: Getting partnered with Chase
- 9:05: Why did Diana launch Scoop City?
- 10:40: Co-hosting show with Mike Greenberg?
- 13:25: Was leaving ESPN more due to wanting to leave ESPN or because of The Athletic’s offer?
- 15:58: Consistency of ESPN
- 17:33: Envisioning leaving ESPN when Dianna was hired?
- 19:41: Working with Adam Schefter/Having Adrian Wojnarowski as a mentor
- 24:14: Not being in Schefter’s shadow
- 25:31: Where does breaking news rank in Dianna’s career?
- 27:31: Do insiders have the same sources?
- 29:04: How demanding is it for an insider?
- 31:51: Challenges of being a woman in a male dominated industry
- 34:31: Harder to earn respect from employers and peers or teams and agents?
- 36:27: Mentors
- 37:02: Has Dianna’s Jets fandom faded now she’s covering the NFL?
- 38:34: Relationship with Jets fans
- 40:14: Aaron Rodgers calling out Dianna
- 43:51: Zach Wilson report
- 45:06: Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show
- 46:31: Dianna going on McAfee
- 47:06: Relationship with Rodgers
- 48:13: Rodgers with NYC media
- 49:20: Does Rodgers care about how he’s covered?
- 51:37: Ian O’Connor book about Rodgers
- 53:38: Aggregators
- 54:55: @PrettyRickey213
- 56:13: Christopher Johnson
- 56:49: Would Woody Johnson leave if Donald Trump is elected?
- 57:15: Woody Johnson as an owner
- 58:36: Would Rodgers have been receptive to change?
- 59:36: Moving on from Robert Saleh?
- 1:00:10: Saleh’s handling of Rodgers
- 1:02:15: Diving catch from Rex Ryan
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.