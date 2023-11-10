Host Brandon Contes interviews former SportsCenter anchor and current host of The Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick. Contes and Patrick discuss a wide range of topics including anchoring SportsCenter, working in radio, retiring in four years, hosting Jeopardy!, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :40: Is this part of a retirement tour or a book tour?
- 1:00: Collaborating with Joel Cohen
- 2:55: Coming up with the format of the book
- 4:30: Writing a book forward
- 6:05: Most extensive book tour? Dan’s or Stephen A. Smith’s?
- :10: Retirement talk
- 8:22: Retirement announcement taking off
- 9:41: Concern about being someone that social media views is too old and wants to point out every mistake
- 11:08: Is four years long enough for Dan to welcome retirement?
- 13:34: Being the “old man” at SportsCenter
- 14:56: Radio
- 16:40: Making producers part of the show
- 18:28: Howard Stern
- 19:26: Celebrities on The Dan Patrick Show
- 20:38: Adam Sandler movies
- 21:38: Interest in acting?
- 22:12: SportsCenter as a creative outlet
- 23:21: Creative freedom at ESPN
- 25:05: Having more to offer as a radio host while at ESPN
- 26:34: Anchoring SportsCenter with Keith Olbermann
- 29:32: Confidence to push limits on SportsCenter
- 31:55: Moment that got Dan and Keith in management’s office
- 33:01: Future of SportsCenter
- 34:55: The impact of embrace debate
- 37:03: Do debate shows rely too much on topics like LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys?
- 38:11: The “Dan Patrick brand”
- 39:20: Would Dan host a podcast in retirement?
- 40:17: Keith Olbermann not having a long-term home post-ESPN
- 42:03: Going political?/Sharing a name with an outspoken politician
- 44:11: Interviewing presidents
- 45:21: Interacting with Donald Trump
- 46:24: Someone Dan would like to interview that he hasn’t yet
- 48:27: Michael Jordan
- 49:19: Matt Harvey/Kyler Murray interviews
- 51:10: Did NBC/Football Night in America feel bigger than SportsCenter?
- 52:28: Did Football Night in America affect what Dan could say about the NFL on his radio show?
- 54:01: Jeopardy!
- 56:31: Were there discussions for Dan to host after Trebek passed away?
- 58:12: Challenge of hosting Jeopardy!
- 59:18: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy!
- 1:00:12: Was Dan glad The Price is Right didn’t reveal the pay in order to tempt him to host?
