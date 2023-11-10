Dan Patrick on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews former SportsCenter anchor and current host of The Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick. Contes and Patrick discuss a wide range of topics including anchoring SportsCenter, working in radio, retiring in four years, hosting Jeopardy!, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:40: Is this part of a retirement tour or a book tour?

1:00: Collaborating with Joel Cohen

2:55: Coming up with the format of the book

4:30: Writing a book forward

6:05: Most extensive book tour? Dan’s or Stephen A. Smith’s?

:10: Retirement talk

8:22: Retirement announcement taking off

9:41: Concern about being someone that social media views is too old and wants to point out every mistake

11:08: Is four years long enough for Dan to welcome retirement?

13:34: Being the “old man” at SportsCenter

14:56: Radio

16:40: Making producers part of the show

18:28: Howard Stern

19:26: Celebrities on The Dan Patrick Show

20:38: Adam Sandler movies

21:38: Interest in acting?

22:12: SportsCenter as a creative outlet

23:21: Creative freedom at ESPN

25:05: Having more to offer as a radio host while at ESPN

26:34: Anchoring SportsCenter with Keith Olbermann

29:32: Confidence to push limits on SportsCenter

31:55: Moment that got Dan and Keith in management’s office

33:01: Future of SportsCenter

34:55: The impact of embrace debate

37:03: Do debate shows rely too much on topics like LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys?

38:11: The “Dan Patrick brand”

39:20: Would Dan host a podcast in retirement?

40:17: Keith Olbermann not having a long-term home post-ESPN

42:03: Going political?/Sharing a name with an outspoken politician

44:11: Interviewing presidents

45:21: Interacting with Donald Trump

46:24: Someone Dan would like to interview that he hasn’t yet

48:27: Michael Jordan

49:19: Matt Harvey/Kyler Murray interviews

51:10: Did NBC/Football Night in America feel bigger than SportsCenter?

52:28: Did Football Night in America affect what Dan could say about the NFL on his radio show?

54:01: Jeopardy!

56:31: Were there discussions for Dan to host after Trebek passed away?

58:12: Challenge of hosting Jeopardy!

59:18: Reaction to Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy!

1:00:12: Was Dan glad The Price is Right didn’t reveal the pay in order to tempt him to host?

