Host Brandon Contes interviews SNY’s New York Jets reporter Connor Hughes. Brandon and Connor discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh’s handling of Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp, reporting or not reporting what sources tell you, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :38: First season covering the Jets
- 1:07: Covering the Jets today compared to when Connor started
- 2:26: Aaron Rodgers skipping mandatory minicamp
- 3:44: Where was/is Rodgers?
- 5:54: Did Rodgers missing minicamp become a distraction?
- 8:07: Rodgers’ infamous “winning” quote
- 10:44: How did the Jets and Robert Saleh handle Rodgers’ absence?
- 13:43: Does Rodgers trust Saleh?
- 16:11: Joe Douglas as general manager
- 19:05: Rodgers’ relationship with Woody Johnson
- 20:15: Nathaniel Hackett
- 23:31: Concern within the Jets that Rodgers would actually run for VP?
- 25:19: Political tension between Rodgers and Johnson?
- 28:24: Jets feelings about Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show
- 31:49: Have there been times Rodgers says something that led to a private talk afterwards?
- 32:50: Rodgers in press conferences
- 35:39: Concerns with NYC media regarding to Rodgers
- 38:11: Relationship amongst Jets reporters
- 39:59: Local reporters and national reporters
- 42:10: Sources and reporting
- 43:46: Does Robert Saleh still trust Joe Beningo as a source?
- 45:24: Percentage of info Connor receives that he actually reports?
- 47:01: Connor’s relationship with Jets fans
- 48:40: Jamal Adams
- 49:00: Why has Woody Johnson failed as Jets owner?
- 52:42: Would Johnson again take a position in the Trump White House if Trump wins?
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.