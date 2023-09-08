Chris Myers on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Myers. Ahead of Fox’s 30th season broadcasting the NFL, Contes and Myers discuss a wide range of topics including calling Bryce Young’s first game, freezing up on live TV at the Super Bowl, interviewing O.J. Simpson post-trial, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

1:34: Still getting a rush calling football after all these years

2:43: Calling Bryce Young’s first game

4:27: Rookie players Chris called and thinking at the time they were special

5:53: Preparing for the NFL season

7:46: Difficulties of working preseason games

9:51: Working the Super Bowl

14:20: Interviewing Tom Brady after comeback Super Bowl win

17:47: Based on interviews when he was a player, does Chris think Brady will be a great broadcaster?

19:45: Working with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

20:44: Favorite analysts/analysts Chris wants to work with someday

21:51: Reaction to Buck and Aikman going to ESPN

23:11: Differences between working for ESPN and working for Fox

26:17: Amid the Kevin Brown situation, was Chris ever unfairly reprimanded for something he said?

29:19: Up Close and the O.J. Simpson interview

31:18: Asking O.J. the tough questions

33:33: Memorable or difficult interviews

35:52: Being friends with Bill Murray

38:55: Taking pride in being a versatile broadcaster

41:35: Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets

