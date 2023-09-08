Host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Myers. Ahead of Fox’s 30th season broadcasting the NFL, Contes and Myers discuss a wide range of topics including calling Bryce Young’s first game, freezing up on live TV at the Super Bowl, interviewing O.J. Simpson post-trial, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown
- 1:34: Still getting a rush calling football after all these years
- 2:43: Calling Bryce Young’s first game
- 4:27: Rookie players Chris called and thinking at the time they were special
- 5:53: Preparing for the NFL season
- 7:46: Difficulties of working preseason games
- 9:51: Working the Super Bowl
- 14:20: Interviewing Tom Brady after comeback Super Bowl win
- 17:47: Based on interviews when he was a player, does Chris think Brady will be a great broadcaster?
- 19:45: Working with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
- 20:44: Favorite analysts/analysts Chris wants to work with someday
- 21:51: Reaction to Buck and Aikman going to ESPN
- 23:11: Differences between working for ESPN and working for Fox
- 26:17: Amid the Kevin Brown situation, was Chris ever unfairly reprimanded for something he said?
- 29:19: Up Close and the O.J. Simpson interview
- 31:18: Asking O.J. the tough questions
- 33:33: Memorable or difficult interviews
- 35:52: Being friends with Bill Murray
- 38:55: Taking pride in being a versatile broadcaster
- 41:35: Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets
