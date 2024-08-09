Host Brandon Contes interviews TNT and Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes. Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including the future of the NBA on TNT and how the Inside the NBA guys are, being a local beat reporter and cultivating relationships, how LeBron James had a part in getting him a national reporting job, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :36: Second appearance on the podcast
- 1:54: Chris Hayes
- 3:28: Charles Barkley staying with TNT
- 5:33: Where was Chris when Barkley made his retirement announcement?
- 7:21: Discussion off camera after the announcement
- 9:01: Getting to know the Inside the NBA crew
- 12:21: Chris making sideline reporting role his own
- 15:31: Toughest person to interview
- 16:43: What makes Inside the NBA so special?
- 20:03: What to expect in final year of Inside the NBA with the NBA on TNT
- 21:09: Chris’ status with TNT
- 22:15: Being an independent insider
- 23:20: Being a local reporter
- 28:30: Chris’ media origin story
- 32:26: Odds being stacked against Chris starting out
- 37:50: Being perceived by other writers when starting out
- 42:58: Building relationships and trust
- 46:29: Going to cover Cleveland Cavs when LeBron James came back
- 48:35: Trying to build a relationship with LeBron
- 53:35: Is it more important to cultivate relationship with players, teams/GM’s, or agents in terms of info gathering?
- 54:07: Difference between being a reporter and being an insider in terms of relationships
- 56:39: Being in competition with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania?
- 57:58: How Chris gets the stories he breaks?
- 1:02:05: How much does Chris report?
- 1:04:01: Wildest report that Chris reported
- 1:06:25: Being on Undisputed
- 1:10:53: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe off camera
- 1:13:08: Importance of breaking news
- 1:18:26: “Doc Rivers to Milwaukee Bucks” CNN Sports report
- 1:22:10: Report Chris is least proud of and most proud of
