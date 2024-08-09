Chris Haynes Chris Haynes on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

Host Brandon Contes interviews TNT and Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes. Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including the future of the NBA on TNT and how the Inside the NBA guys are, being a local beat reporter and cultivating relationships, how LeBron James had a part in getting him a national reporting job, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :36: Second appearance on the podcast
  • 1:54: Chris Hayes
  • 3:28: Charles Barkley staying with TNT
  • 5:33: Where was Chris when Barkley made his retirement announcement?
  • 7:21: Discussion off camera after the announcement
  • 9:01: Getting to know the Inside the NBA crew
  • 12:21: Chris making sideline reporting role his own
  • 15:31: Toughest person to interview
  • 16:43: What makes Inside the NBA so special?
  • 20:03: What to expect in final year of Inside the NBA with the NBA on TNT
  • 21:09: Chris’ status with TNT
  • 22:15: Being an independent insider
  • 23:20: Being a local reporter
  • 28:30: Chris’ media origin story
  • 32:26: Odds being stacked against Chris starting out
  • 37:50: Being perceived by other writers when starting out
  • 42:58: Building relationships and trust
  • 46:29: Going to cover Cleveland Cavs when LeBron James came back
  • 48:35: Trying to build a relationship with LeBron
  • 53:35: Is it more important to cultivate relationship with players, teams/GM’s, or agents in terms of info gathering?
  • 54:07: Difference between being a reporter and being an insider in terms of relationships
  • 56:39: Being in competition with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania?
  • 57:58: How Chris gets the stories he breaks?
  • 1:02:05: How much does Chris report?
  • 1:04:01: Wildest report that Chris reported
  • 1:06:25: Being on Undisputed
  • 1:10:53: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe off camera
  • 1:13:08: Importance of breaking news
  • 1:18:26: “Doc Rivers to Milwaukee Bucks” CNN Sports report
  • 1:22:10: Report Chris is least proud of and most proud of

