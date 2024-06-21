Host Brandon Contes interviews former Mike and the Mad Dog producer and current co-host of Carlin vs. Joe, Chris Carlin. Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including trying to navigate Mike Francesa and Chris Russo during their blowup, the “challenge” of working with Don Imus, entering broadcasting due to somebody getting pantsed in a bar, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :33: Carlin vs. Joe
- 2:04: Meeting Joe Fortenbaugh
- 2:46: National radio compared to local radio
- 4:44: Is one form of radio more creative than the other?
- 6:02: Is there a specific market to focus on when doing national?
- 7:10: Cowboys talk
- 7:49: Is there more an effort to have evergreen topics?
- 9:08: Is ESPN Radio still prestigious?
- 12:14: Connection with national audience
- 13:33: Engaging with callers
- 16:05: Going to school to be a lawyer
- 17:08: Switching to sports
- 21:06: Producing Mike and the Mad Dog
- 23:46: Producing when Mike and Chris had their blowup during the 2000 NBA Eastern Conference Finals
- 28:06: Producing when Mike and Chris weren’t talking with each other
- 31:02: Continuing to produce Mike and the Mad Dog
- 34:33: Most memorable moment from producing Mike and the Mad Dog
- 36:31: Most memorable off-air moment
- 38:38: Leaving Mike and the Mad Dog
- 40:08: Working with Don Imus
- 45:44: Boomer and Carton
- 46:56: Doing shows on SNY
- 49:21: WIP
- 51:59: Spike Eskin
- 53:44: Surprising Spike left WFAN for WIP?
- 55:22: Going back to WIP?
- 57:08: Not reaching out to Mike Francesa
- 1:01:02: Learning when Mike was coming back
- 1:01:59: Rebounding
- 1:04:30: Ryan Hurley
- 1:06:35: Relationship with Mad Dog
- 1:08:50: Mad Dog on First Take
- 1:10:32: How does Mike feel about Mad Dog on First Take?
