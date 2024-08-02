Chiney Ogwumike Chiney Ogwumike on the Awful Announcing Podcast
OriginalsWNBABy Phillip Bupp on

Host Brandon Contes interviews former WNBA player and ESPN host/analyst Chiney Ogwumike. Brandon and Chiney discuss a wide range of topics including Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s sports, being tested by WNBA vets as a #1 overall pick, being mentored by Stephen A. Smith, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :51: When will U.S. Soccer hire a new head coach?
  • :38: Is Chiney retired from WNBA?
  • 1:45: Does Chiney miss playing basketball?
  • 2:05: Does media help fill the void of not playing?
  • 3:13: Playing with sister Nneka throughout career
  • 4:38: Playing against Nneka in WNBA
  • 6:27: Going to ESPN
  • 12:27: Being drafted by the Connecticut Sun helping with media career
  • 13:15: Working with Mike Golic Jr.
  • 14:22: Differences between radio and TV
  • 15:29: Feelings about debate shows while playing basketball
  • 19:46: Doing First Take with Stephen A. Smith compared to doing it without him
  • 20:49: Stephen A. and Monica McNutt moment on First Take
  • 22:45: Stephen A. being approachable
  • 24:09: Does Stephen A. deserve credit or criticism for his work in platforming women’s basketball
  • 28:20: Working with Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson
  • 30:00: Feeling “stifled” by ESPN?
  • 32:01: Being more comfortable covering the WNBA or NBA?
  • 34:15: Has national media done a “good job” covering women’s basketball this year?
  • 38:25: Can a misinformed WNBA take from a national media member be better than no take at all?
  • 40:20: Importance of Caitlin Clark to growing women’s basketball
  • 42:30: WNBA as a physical league
  • 44:44: Being treated differently as #1 overall pick
  • 46:47: Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese rivalry
  • 48:58: Is WNBA unfairly judged due to being compared to NBA today instead of the NBA at 27 years old?
  • 52:32: WNBA’s willingness to speak on social issues and Chiney’s feelings about that
  • 55:12: Working as a election clerk in 2020 election
  • 56:48: Playing with Candace Parker
  • 58:20: Spoken to Candace since WBD lost NBA rights?
  • 58:55: Is NBC and Amazon getting NBA rights an opening for Chiney?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp