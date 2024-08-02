Host Brandon Contes interviews former WNBA player and ESPN host/analyst Chiney Ogwumike. Brandon and Chiney discuss a wide range of topics including Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s sports, being tested by WNBA vets as a #1 overall pick, being mentored by Stephen A. Smith, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :51: When will U.S. Soccer hire a new head coach?
- :38: Is Chiney retired from WNBA?
- 1:45: Does Chiney miss playing basketball?
- 2:05: Does media help fill the void of not playing?
- 3:13: Playing with sister Nneka throughout career
- 4:38: Playing against Nneka in WNBA
- 6:27: Going to ESPN
- 12:27: Being drafted by the Connecticut Sun helping with media career
- 13:15: Working with Mike Golic Jr.
- 14:22: Differences between radio and TV
- 15:29: Feelings about debate shows while playing basketball
- 19:46: Doing First Take with Stephen A. Smith compared to doing it without him
- 20:49: Stephen A. and Monica McNutt moment on First Take
- 22:45: Stephen A. being approachable
- 24:09: Does Stephen A. deserve credit or criticism for his work in platforming women’s basketball
- 28:20: Working with Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson
- 30:00: Feeling “stifled” by ESPN?
- 32:01: Being more comfortable covering the WNBA or NBA?
- 34:15: Has national media done a “good job” covering women’s basketball this year?
- 38:25: Can a misinformed WNBA take from a national media member be better than no take at all?
- 40:20: Importance of Caitlin Clark to growing women’s basketball
- 42:30: WNBA as a physical league
- 44:44: Being treated differently as #1 overall pick
- 46:47: Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese rivalry
- 48:58: Is WNBA unfairly judged due to being compared to NBA today instead of the NBA at 27 years old?
- 52:32: WNBA’s willingness to speak on social issues and Chiney’s feelings about that
- 55:12: Working as a election clerk in 2020 election
- 56:48: Playing with Candace Parker
- 58:20: Spoken to Candace since WBD lost NBA rights?
- 58:55: Is NBC and Amazon getting NBA rights an opening for Chiney?
