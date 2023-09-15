Host Brandon Contes interviews free agent quarterback and NFL Network analyst Chase Daniel. Contes and Daniel discuss a wide range of topics including being a career backup QB, how Hard Knocks isn’t a distraction, why Drew Brees did a good job as an analyst, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown
- :43: Is Chase retired from playing?
- 1:28: Staying in game shape
- 2:25: Finding the right fit to come back to play
- 4:39: Being a backup quarterback
- 6:22: Perennial backup QB’s who never got the opportunity to be a starter
- 8:13: NFL Network
- 9:54: Being honest at NFL Network while still playing
- 11:46: Did Chase have a teammate or opponent complain about something he said?
- 12:36: Similarities in preparation as a quarterback and as an analyst
- 14:05: Tony Romo predicting plays
- 15:28: Talking to networks about game analyst work
- 16:50: Possible pushback from networks given Chase isn’t fully retired?
- 18:03: Hard Knocks
- 19:40: Does Hard Knocks hinder a team’s ability to go to the Super Bowl?
- 20:55: Podcasting with Trey Wingo
- 23:12: Interest in media
- 27:06: ESPN Radio
- 28:22: The Chase Daniel/Chase Patton ESPN the Magazine cover
- 30:25: Former teammates who could be great broadcasters
- 32:06: Drew Brees as a broadcaster
- 34:21: Sean Payton as a broadcaster
- 35:45: Payton returning to coaching
- 36:48: Payton with Russell Wilson
- 38:18: Are the Wilson/Brees comparisons fair?
- 39:48: Talking to teams about coaching?
- 41:07: Payton calling out Nathaniel Hackett
- 43:15: Better offensive coach? Sean Payton or Andy Reid?
- 44:44: Biggest surprise in Week 1?
- 45:58: Biggest disappointment in Week 1?
- 46:56: Daniel Jones
- 48:33: Dak Prescott
- 49:55: Do the 49ers more deserve credit for finding Brock Purdy or ridicule for missing on Trey Lance?
- 51:14: Which veteran has a better chance of Comeback Player of the Year? Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford?
- 52:12: Current rookie QB who has the best chance to be a franchise QB?
- 53:25: Impressed with Jordan Love?
