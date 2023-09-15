Chase Daniel on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews free agent quarterback and NFL Network analyst Chase Daniel. Contes and Daniel discuss a wide range of topics including being a career backup QB, how Hard Knocks isn’t a distraction, why Drew Brees did a good job as an analyst, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

:43: Is Chase retired from playing?

1:28: Staying in game shape

2:25: Finding the right fit to come back to play

4:39: Being a backup quarterback

6:22: Perennial backup QB’s who never got the opportunity to be a starter

8:13: NFL Network

9:54: Being honest at NFL Network while still playing

11:46: Did Chase have a teammate or opponent complain about something he said?

12:36: Similarities in preparation as a quarterback and as an analyst

14:05: Tony Romo predicting plays

15:28: Talking to networks about game analyst work

16:50: Possible pushback from networks given Chase isn’t fully retired?

18:03: Hard Knocks

19:40: Does Hard Knocks hinder a team’s ability to go to the Super Bowl?

20:55: Podcasting with Trey Wingo

23:12: Interest in media

27:06: ESPN Radio

28:22: The Chase Daniel/Chase Patton ESPN the Magazine cover

30:25: Former teammates who could be great broadcasters

32:06: Drew Brees as a broadcaster

34:21: Sean Payton as a broadcaster

35:45: Payton returning to coaching

36:48: Payton with Russell Wilson

38:18: Are the Wilson/Brees comparisons fair?

39:48: Talking to teams about coaching?

41:07: Payton calling out Nathaniel Hackett

43:15: Better offensive coach? Sean Payton or Andy Reid?

44:44: Biggest surprise in Week 1?

45:58: Biggest disappointment in Week 1?

46:56: Daniel Jones

48:33: Dak Prescott

49:55: Do the 49ers more deserve credit for finding Brock Purdy or ridicule for missing on Trey Lance?

51:14: Which veteran has a better chance of Comeback Player of the Year? Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford?

52:12: Current rookie QB who has the best chance to be a franchise QB?

53:25: Impressed with Jordan Love?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.