On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brian Windhorst, ESPN senior NBA writer and host of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.” Contes and Windhorst discuss a wide range of topics including NBA Finals coverage, covering The Decision, becoming a meme, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- :42: NBA Finals talk
- 1:19: Covering the Denver Nuggets for ESPN
- 1:57: Seeing new teams in the NBA Finals
- 3:58: National media/ESPN criticism for covering LeBron James so much
- 7:45: Criticism from ESPN people about their lack of Nikola Jokić coverage
- 10:02: ESPN’s basketball coverage
- 12:37: Thoughts on aggregate media
- 17:50: The Rudy Gobert trade and becoming a meme
- 22:56: The Paris interview with Victor Wembanyama on Draft Lottery night
- 29:17: Doing TV as a reporter
- 33:54: Covering LeBron and being linked with him through high school, the Cavs, and the Heat
- 36:21: Going to Miami and facing animosity
- 40:13: Cleveland’s reaction toward Brian when he left to cover LeBron in Miami
- 43:10: Covering The Decision
- 48:04: Is LeBron really contemplating retirement?
- 50:15: How and when to decide to report on transaction rumors
- 54:10: Difficulties of being on First Take as a reporter and not saying too much
- 56:29: Working with Stephen A. Smith
- 59:03: Working with Skip Bayless
- 1:01:45: Current NBA player who could be a media star
