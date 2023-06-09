Brian Windhorst
By Phillip Bupp on

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brian Windhorst, ESPN senior NBA writer and host of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.” Contes and Windhorst discuss a wide range of topics including NBA Finals coverage, covering The Decision, becoming a meme, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • :42: NBA Finals talk
  • 1:19: Covering the Denver Nuggets for ESPN
  • 1:57: Seeing new teams in the NBA Finals
  • 3:58: National media/ESPN criticism for covering LeBron James so much
  • 7:45: Criticism from ESPN people about their lack of Nikola Jokić coverage
  • 10:02: ESPN’s basketball coverage
  • 12:37: Thoughts on aggregate media
  • 17:50: The Rudy Gobert trade and becoming a meme
  • 22:56: The Paris interview with Victor Wembanyama on Draft Lottery night
  • 29:17: Doing TV as a reporter
  • 33:54: Covering LeBron and being linked with him through high school, the Cavs, and the Heat
  • 36:21: Going to Miami and facing animosity
  • 40:13: Cleveland’s reaction toward Brian when he left to cover LeBron in Miami
  • 43:10: Covering The Decision
  • 48:04: Is LeBron really contemplating retirement?
  • 50:15: How and when to decide to report on transaction rumors
  • 54:10: Difficulties of being on First Take as a reporter and not saying too much
  • 56:29: Working with Stephen A. Smith
  • 59:03: Working with Skip Bayless
  • 1:01:45: Current NBA player who could be a media star

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.

