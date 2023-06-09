On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brian Windhorst, ESPN senior NBA writer and host of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.” Contes and Windhorst discuss a wide range of topics including NBA Finals coverage, covering The Decision, becoming a meme, and more.

:42: NBA Finals talk

1:19: Covering the Denver Nuggets for ESPN

1:57: Seeing new teams in the NBA Finals

3:58: National media/ESPN criticism for covering LeBron James so much

7:45: Criticism from ESPN people about their lack of Nikola Jokić coverage

10:02: ESPN’s basketball coverage

12:37: Thoughts on aggregate media

17:50: The Rudy Gobert trade and becoming a meme

22:56: The Paris interview with Victor Wembanyama on Draft Lottery night

29:17: Doing TV as a reporter

33:54: Covering LeBron and being linked with him through high school, the Cavs, and the Heat

36:21: Going to Miami and facing animosity

40:13: Cleveland’s reaction toward Brian when he left to cover LeBron in Miami

43:10: Covering The Decision

48:04: Is LeBron really contemplating retirement?

50:15: How and when to decide to report on transaction rumors

54:10: Difficulties of being on First Take as a reporter and not saying too much

56:29: Working with Stephen A. Smith

59:03: Working with Skip Bayless

1:01:45: Current NBA player who could be a media star

