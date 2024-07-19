Host Brandon Contes interviews MLB Network host and emcee of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Brian Kenny. Brandon and Brian discuss a wide range of topics including Brian defending the concept of having special uniforms for the All-Star Game, the responsibility of being emcee for induction weekend, what Max Kellerman has been doing and when he may emerge, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :50: Brian’s sports media origin story
- 3:36: Getting to ESPN
- 4:04: Going from ESPN to MLB Network
- 5:28: MLB All-Star Game uniforms
- 7:57: More important for MLB ASG to win the game or get everyone involved?
- 11:15: Working with Chris Russo
- 12:49: “Mad Dog” and Sabermetrics
- 14:00: Being an early convert of Sabermetrics
- 15:13: Turning point with Sabermetrics discussion
- 17:45: Being on MLB Network in terms of editorial freedom
- 19:05: Ken Rosenthal not being retained by MLB Network
- 19:34: One thing Brian would like to see change in MLB
- 22:38: Realignment?
- 24:20: Does MLB do a good job marketing stars nationally?
- 27:30: Being Master of Ceremonies at the Hall of Fame
- 29:28: HOF voting process
- 31:02: Will Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens get in?
- 32:21: Being in Rocky Balboa
- 34:04: Max Kellerman
