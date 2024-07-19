Brian Kenny Brian Kenny on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews MLB Network host and emcee of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Brian Kenny. Brandon and Brian discuss a wide range of topics including Brian defending the concept of having special uniforms for the All-Star Game, the responsibility of being emcee for induction weekend, what Max Kellerman has been doing and when he may emerge, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :50: Brian’s sports media origin story
  • 3:36: Getting to ESPN
  • 4:04: Going from ESPN to MLB Network
  • 5:28: MLB All-Star Game uniforms
  • 7:57: More important for MLB ASG to win the game or get everyone involved?
  • 11:15: Working with Chris Russo
  • 12:49: “Mad Dog” and Sabermetrics
  • 14:00: Being an early convert of Sabermetrics
  • 15:13: Turning point with Sabermetrics discussion
  • 17:45: Being on MLB Network in terms of editorial freedom
  • 19:05: Ken Rosenthal not being retained by MLB Network
  • 19:34: One thing Brian would like to see change in MLB
  • 22:38: Realignment?
  • 24:20: Does MLB do a good job marketing stars nationally?
  • 27:30: Being Master of Ceremonies at the Hall of Fame
  • 29:28: HOF voting process
  • 31:02: Will Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens get in?
  • 32:21: Being in Rocky Balboa
  • 34:04: Max Kellerman

