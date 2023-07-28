Bram Weinstein on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Bram Weinstein, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and current play-by-play radio voice of the Washington Commanders. Contes and Weinstein discuss a wide range of topics including Daniel Snyder as former owner of the Washington Commanders, the “Commanders” name, being a SportsCenter anchor, Dan Le Batard’s thoughts on Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:45: Reaction to ownership change

2:14: Fan frustration of supporting Commanders but not wanting to support Daniel Snyder

4:08: Recent interactions with Snyder

4:44: Was Snyder aware he was so disliked by the fanbase?

7:15: Was Snyder unfairly blamed at times?

9:41: Topic changing to Snyder when hosting fan events

11:48: Most surprising Snyder move: Changing the name or selling the team?

13:47: Did the rebrand buy Snyder more time?

15:00: Will the Commanders ever have throwback uniforms?

17:47: Was “Commanders” the right pick for the new name?

19:58: Staff feelings with new ownership in terms of job security

22:30: Being play-by-play voice of childhood team

24:33: Play-by-play experience before the Commanders

26:30: Difficulties of working first season during COVID-19 pandemic

27:57: First time calling a game in front of a full crowd

28:41: Balancing hosting local sports talk radio and working play-by-play in terms of having opinions about the Commanders

30:41: Was Bram ever too critical on his radio show?

32:10: Realistic expectations for the Commanders this season

34:03: Working on SportsCenter

35:25: How much input did Bram have in his SportsCenter episodes?

37:09: Doing ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercials

37:54: The SportsCenter brand changing

40:28: Thoughts on Dan Le Batard’s comments about Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless

43:55: People Bram looked up to

46:15: Does hosting a sports talk radio show in Washington D.C. bring more political talk?

47:20: Political talk radio shows

48:23: Creating and running Ampire Media

