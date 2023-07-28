Bram Weinstein Bram Weinstein on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Bram Weinstein, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and current play-by-play radio voice of the Washington Commanders. Contes and Weinstein discuss a wide range of topics including Daniel Snyder as former owner of the Washington Commanders, the “Commanders” name, being a SportsCenter anchor, Dan Le Batard’s thoughts on Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • :45: Reaction to ownership change
  • 2:14: Fan frustration of supporting Commanders but not wanting to support Daniel Snyder
  • 4:08: Recent interactions with Snyder
  • 4:44: Was Snyder aware he was so disliked by the fanbase?
  • 7:15: Was Snyder unfairly blamed at times?
  • 9:41: Topic changing to Snyder when hosting fan events
  • 11:48: Most surprising Snyder move: Changing the name or selling the team?
  • 13:47: Did the rebrand buy Snyder more time?
  • 15:00: Will the Commanders ever have throwback uniforms?
  • 17:47: Was “Commanders” the right pick for the new name?
  • 19:58: Staff feelings with new ownership in terms of job security
  • 22:30: Being play-by-play voice of childhood team
  • 24:33: Play-by-play experience before the Commanders
  • 26:30: Difficulties of working first season during COVID-19 pandemic
  • 27:57: First time calling a game in front of a full crowd
  • 28:41: Balancing hosting local sports talk radio and working play-by-play in terms of having opinions about the Commanders
  • 30:41: Was Bram ever too critical on his radio show?
  • 32:10: Realistic expectations for the Commanders this season
  • 34:03: Working on SportsCenter
  • 35:25: How much input did Bram have in his SportsCenter episodes?
  • 37:09: Doing ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercials
  • 37:54: The SportsCenter brand changing
  • 40:28: Thoughts on Dan Le Batard’s comments about Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless
  • 43:55: People Bram looked up to
  • 46:15: Does hosting a sports talk radio show in Washington D.C. bring more political talk?
  • 47:20: Political talk radio shows
  • 48:23: Creating and running Ampire Media

