On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Anish Shroff, ESPN play-by-play commentator and radio voice of the Carolina Panthers. Contes and Shroff discuss a wide range of topics including calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, being on Dream Job, working lacrosse for ESPN, being the voice of the Panthers, and more.

54: Being the voice of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

2:15: Anish’s reaction to finding out he was working Duke’s Mayo Bowl

7:13: Having lots of mayo at home

8:21: Anish eating Oreos and macarons dipped in mayo

9:35: Mike Golic Jr. leaving ESPN and Brock Osweiler joining on to eat foods dipped in mayo

10:45: Being on “Dream Job” for ESPN

13:54: Was “Dream Job” an honest judge of talent?

14:56: Was the goal to be an anchor or play-by-play entering “Dream Job?”

15:58: Getting into lacrosse

19:05: Cadence of calling lacrosse compared to other sports

20:16: Continuing to call lacrosse after college

21:04: Calling a big game in lacrosse

23:16 Being the radio voice for the Carolina Panthers

27:18: Traveling for college football on Saturday and NFL on Sunday

30:06: Making pregame meetings for multiple games on the same weekend

30:51: Prepping for multiple games on the same weekend

32:16: Reaction from Panthers fans

33:57: Announcers Anish wanted to emulate growing up

36:33: Panthers fan expectations for this upcoming season

37:55: Best and worst calls

39:29: Future goals and aspirations

42:51: Having a creative outlet

