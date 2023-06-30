Anish Shroff
OriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Anish Shroff, ESPN play-by-play commentator and radio voice of the Carolina Panthers. Contes and Shroff discuss a wide range of topics including calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, being on Dream Job, working lacrosse for ESPN, being the voice of the Panthers, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 54: Being the voice of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
  • 2:15: Anish’s reaction to finding out he was working Duke’s Mayo Bowl
  • 7:13: Having lots of mayo at home
  • 8:21: Anish eating Oreos and macarons dipped in mayo
  • 9:35: Mike Golic Jr. leaving ESPN and Brock Osweiler joining on to eat foods dipped in mayo
  • 10:45: Being on “Dream Job” for ESPN
  • 13:54: Was “Dream Job” an honest judge of talent?
  • 14:56: Was the goal to be an anchor or play-by-play entering “Dream Job?”
  • 15:58: Getting into lacrosse
  • 19:05: Cadence of calling lacrosse compared to other sports
  • 20:16: Continuing to call lacrosse after college
  • 21:04: Calling a big game in lacrosse
  • 23:16 Being the radio voice for the Carolina Panthers
  • 27:18: Traveling for college football on Saturday and NFL on Sunday
  • 30:06: Making pregame meetings for multiple games on the same weekend
  • 30:51: Prepping for multiple games on the same weekend
  • 32:16: Reaction from Panthers fans
  • 33:57: Announcers Anish wanted to emulate growing up
  • 36:33: Panthers fan expectations for this upcoming season
  • 37:55: Best and worst calls
  • 39:29: Future goals and aspirations
  • 42:51: Having a creative outlet

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review wherever you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp