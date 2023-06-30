On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Anish Shroff, ESPN play-by-play commentator and radio voice of the Carolina Panthers. Contes and Shroff discuss a wide range of topics including calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, being on Dream Job, working lacrosse for ESPN, being the voice of the Panthers, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 54: Being the voice of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- 2:15: Anish’s reaction to finding out he was working Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- 7:13: Having lots of mayo at home
- 8:21: Anish eating Oreos and macarons dipped in mayo
- 9:35: Mike Golic Jr. leaving ESPN and Brock Osweiler joining on to eat foods dipped in mayo
- 10:45: Being on “Dream Job” for ESPN
- 13:54: Was “Dream Job” an honest judge of talent?
- 14:56: Was the goal to be an anchor or play-by-play entering “Dream Job?”
- 15:58: Getting into lacrosse
- 19:05: Cadence of calling lacrosse compared to other sports
- 20:16: Continuing to call lacrosse after college
- 21:04: Calling a big game in lacrosse
- 23:16 Being the radio voice for the Carolina Panthers
- 27:18: Traveling for college football on Saturday and NFL on Sunday
- 30:06: Making pregame meetings for multiple games on the same weekend
- 30:51: Prepping for multiple games on the same weekend
- 32:16: Reaction from Panthers fans
- 33:57: Announcers Anish wanted to emulate growing up
- 36:33: Panthers fan expectations for this upcoming season
- 37:55: Best and worst calls
- 39:29: Future goals and aspirations
- 42:51: Having a creative outlet
