On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews On3’s Andy Staples. Contes and Staples discuss a wide range of topics including the Pac-12 realignment news, how the Big Ten and Big 12 fare, how it affects the regular season and College Football Playoff, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- :41: Pac-12 realignment talk
- 3:00: Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten
- 5:46: Networks influencing realignment
- 6:32: Who was in better shape two years ago when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12? Big 12 and Pac-12?
- 8:49: Person most responsible for Pac-12’s downfall?
- 10:46: Apple TV
- 11:28: Was there someone who could’ve kept the Pac-12 intact?
- 13:00: Realignment recruiting casual fans
- 16:08: Fewer out-of-conference cupcake games?
- 18:58: Realignment altering College Football Playoff structure?
- 19:44: Right number of teams in College Football Playoff?
- 20:27: Will these big conferences split into dedicated divisions?
- 22:29: Was the potential Apple deal close to saving the Pac-12 or was this inevitable?
- 24:41: Where does Apple go from here?
- 29:10: Value of being on ESPN
- 30:55: Does college football want two superconferences?
- 32:25: Would Big Ten and ACC work together to sell a media package?
- 33:06: Does college football need the NCAA?
- 35:23: Would the players become employees if college football does break off?
- 38:12: Is there a correlation between NIL and realignment?
- 38:40: Does college football need a commissioner to oversee everything?
- 39:16: Ideal situation for remaining Pac-12 teams
- 41:02: Will Nick Saban win another national championship?
- 41:53: Over/under four seasons for Deion Sanders at Colorado?
- 43:32: Will Urban Meyer be a head coach again?
- 44:15: Will Arch Manning start a game for Texas this season?
- 45:07: Is the hype level for Manning appropriate?
- 45:58: Will Omaha Productions be following Manning around?
- 49:05: Being a walk-on at Florida
- 49:26: Playing for Steve Spurrier
- 51:26: Joining On3
