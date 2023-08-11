Andy Staples on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews On3’s Andy Staples. Contes and Staples discuss a wide range of topics including the Pac-12 realignment news, how the Big Ten and Big 12 fare, how it affects the regular season and College Football Playoff, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:41: Pac-12 realignment talk

3:00: Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten

5:46: Networks influencing realignment

6:32: Who was in better shape two years ago when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12? Big 12 and Pac-12?

8:49: Person most responsible for Pac-12’s downfall?

10:46: Apple TV

11:28: Was there someone who could’ve kept the Pac-12 intact?

13:00: Realignment recruiting casual fans

16:08: Fewer out-of-conference cupcake games?

18:58: Realignment altering College Football Playoff structure?

19:44: Right number of teams in College Football Playoff?

20:27: Will these big conferences split into dedicated divisions?

22:29: Was the potential Apple deal close to saving the Pac-12 or was this inevitable?

24:41: Where does Apple go from here?

29:10: Value of being on ESPN

30:55: Does college football want two superconferences?

32:25: Would Big Ten and ACC work together to sell a media package?

33:06: Does college football need the NCAA?

35:23: Would the players become employees if college football does break off?

38:12: Is there a correlation between NIL and realignment?

38:40: Does college football need a commissioner to oversee everything?

39:16: Ideal situation for remaining Pac-12 teams

41:02: Will Nick Saban win another national championship?

41:53: Over/under four seasons for Deion Sanders at Colorado?

43:32: Will Urban Meyer be a head coach again?

44:15: Will Arch Manning start a game for Texas this season?

45:07: Is the hype level for Manning appropriate?

45:58: Will Omaha Productions be following Manning around?

49:05: Being a walk-on at Florida

49:26: Playing for Steve Spurrier

51:26: Joining On3

