Andy Staples Andy Staples on the Awful Announcing Podcast
College FootballOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp

On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews On3’s Andy Staples. Contes and Staples discuss a wide range of topics including the Pac-12 realignment news, how the Big Ten and Big 12 fare, how it affects the regular season and College Football Playoff, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • :41: Pac-12 realignment talk
  • 3:00: Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten
  • 5:46: Networks influencing realignment
  • 6:32: Who was in better shape two years ago when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12? Big 12 and Pac-12?
  • 8:49: Person most responsible for Pac-12’s downfall?
  • 10:46: Apple TV
  • 11:28: Was there someone who could’ve kept the Pac-12 intact?
  • 13:00: Realignment recruiting casual fans
  • 16:08: Fewer out-of-conference cupcake games?
  • 18:58: Realignment altering College Football Playoff structure?
  • 19:44: Right number of teams in College Football Playoff?
  • 20:27: Will these big conferences split into dedicated divisions?
  • 22:29: Was the potential Apple deal close to saving the Pac-12 or was this inevitable?
  • 24:41: Where does Apple go from here?
  • 29:10: Value of being on ESPN
  • 30:55: Does college football want two superconferences?
  • 32:25: Would Big Ten and ACC work together to sell a media package?
  • 33:06: Does college football need the NCAA?
  • 35:23: Would the players become employees if college football does break off?
  • 38:12: Is there a correlation between NIL and realignment?
  • 38:40: Does college football need a commissioner to oversee everything?
  • 39:16: Ideal situation for remaining Pac-12 teams
  • 41:02: Will Nick Saban win another national championship?
  • 41:53: Over/under four seasons for Deion Sanders at Colorado?
  • 43:32: Will Urban Meyer be a head coach again?
  • 44:15: Will Arch Manning start a game for Texas this season?
  • 45:07: Is the hype level for Manning appropriate?
  • 45:58: Will Omaha Productions be following Manning around?
  • 49:05: Being a walk-on at Florida
  • 49:26: Playing for Steve Spurrier
  • 51:26: Joining On3

