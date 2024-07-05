Andrea Kremer Andrea Kremer on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews sports journalism legend Andrea Kremer. Brandon and Andrea discuss a wide range of topics including the state of sports journalism especially after the cancellation of Real Sports, the #MeToo movement in sports media, being part of the first all-woman NFL booth, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 1:26: National Sports Media Association HOF induction
  • 5:12: Going into labor days before working Super Bowl
  • 6:55: Going on air right after giving birth
  • 9:47: Balancing career and being a mom
  • 14:27: Pro Football HOF induction
  • 17:43: Media industry progression for women
  • 23:54: Goal to be in sports media or to be a journalist?
  • 27:49: #MeToo and women in sports
  • 30:30: More difficult to earn the respect of male athletes or male peers in sports media?
  • 34:42: Covering the Chicago Bulls dynasty
  • 41:36: Reaction to Real Sports‘ cancellation
  • 46:08: Separating working for NFL Network and on Real Sports
  • 48:14: Journalism today?
  • 51:23: Charissa Thompson’s sideline reporter comments
  • 58:17: Calling NFL games with Hannah Storm
  • 1:05:58: Access for Thursday Night Football
  • 1:07:47: Most frequent question asked by aspiring journalists
  • 1:09:54: Biggest piece of advice

