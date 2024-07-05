Host Brandon Contes interviews sports journalism legend Andrea Kremer. Brandon and Andrea discuss a wide range of topics including the state of sports journalism especially after the cancellation of Real Sports, the #MeToo movement in sports media, being part of the first all-woman NFL booth, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:26: National Sports Media Association HOF induction
- 5:12: Going into labor days before working Super Bowl
- 6:55: Going on air right after giving birth
- 9:47: Balancing career and being a mom
- 14:27: Pro Football HOF induction
- 17:43: Media industry progression for women
- 23:54: Goal to be in sports media or to be a journalist?
- 27:49: #MeToo and women in sports
- 30:30: More difficult to earn the respect of male athletes or male peers in sports media?
- 34:42: Covering the Chicago Bulls dynasty
- 41:36: Reaction to Real Sports‘ cancellation
- 46:08: Separating working for NFL Network and on Real Sports
- 48:14: Journalism today?
- 51:23: Charissa Thompson’s sideline reporter comments
- 58:17: Calling NFL games with Hannah Storm
- 1:05:58: Access for Thursday Night Football
- 1:07:47: Most frequent question asked by aspiring journalists
- 1:09:54: Biggest piece of advice
