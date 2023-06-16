On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Adam Schein, host of “Schein on Sports” on SiriusXM, “Time to Schein” on CBS Sports Network, and the “Rise and Schein” podcast that uploads every Monday. Contes and Schein discuss a wide range of topics including interviewing Aaron Rodgers, that time Snooki and Adam had a beef, Larry King calling in, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- :40: “Hot” coffee takes
- 1:56: Interviewing Aaron Rodgers
- 6:21: Has Adam’s perception of Rodgers changed?
- 8:30: Rodgers dealing with the NYC media
- 11:48: What is a host’s responsibility in interviewing Rodgers?
- 14:05: The Snooki feud
- 14:58: Interacting with Pat McAfee when he was on Mad Dog Sports Radio
- 16:07: Thoughts on McAfee going to ESPN
- 17:12: Working at Sirius satellite radio pre-Howard Stern
- 19:16: Was Adam ever close to returning to WFAN?
- 24:06: Talking to Mike Francesa about someday replacing him
- 26:42: Interacting with Chris Russo
- 28:00: Being a lead-in for Stephen A. Smith
- 29:29: Doing the “Rise and Schein” podcast
- 30:58: Differences in hosting styles between TV, radio, and podcasting
- 33:10: Larry King being a regular caller into “Schein on Sports”
- 35:29: Reaction to Brent Axe being fired for being “overly negative” about Syracuse sports
