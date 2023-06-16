On this episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Adam Schein, host of “Schein on Sports” on SiriusXM, “Time to Schein” on CBS Sports Network, and the “Rise and Schein” podcast that uploads every Monday. Contes and Schein discuss a wide range of topics including interviewing Aaron Rodgers, that time Snooki and Adam had a beef, Larry King calling in, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:40: “Hot” coffee takes

1:56: Interviewing Aaron Rodgers

6:21: Has Adam’s perception of Rodgers changed?

8:30: Rodgers dealing with the NYC media

11:48: What is a host’s responsibility in interviewing Rodgers?

14:05: The Snooki feud

14:58: Interacting with Pat McAfee when he was on Mad Dog Sports Radio

16:07: Thoughts on McAfee going to ESPN

17:12: Working at Sirius satellite radio pre-Howard Stern

19:16: Was Adam ever close to returning to WFAN?

24:06: Talking to Mike Francesa about someday replacing him

26:42: Interacting with Chris Russo

28:00: Being a lead-in for Stephen A. Smith

29:29: Doing the “Rise and Schein” podcast

30:58: Differences in hosting styles between TV, radio, and podcasting

33:10: Larry King being a regular caller into “Schein on Sports”

35:29: Reaction to Brent Axe being fired for being “overly negative” about Syracuse sports

