On this episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, host Ben Heisler was joined by ESPN (for the next few days or so) play by play broadcaster Adam Amin. Heisler and Amin chatted about The Last Dance and the 1990s Bulls, working as a broadcaster during the COVID-19 pandemic, his new gig at Fox, sports music, and much more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

5:30 – In Watching “The Last Dance,” when did the early memories of being a kid in Chicago watching the Bulls kick in?

7:35 – Did he ever try to emulate any 1990s Bulls when he was hooping it up?

8:42 – How and when did his father, as a Pakistani immigrant, become a huge Chicago sports fans?

10:36 – Their shared love of sports despite never going to a game in-person together

12:53 – The story of a really beautiful connected moment between his dad, him, and Steve Kerr

19:22 – How he views the series through the lens of his family/memories of watching the Bulls as a kid

22:18 – Did the documentary change his perspective at all of the 1990s Bulls?

24:50 – Does he envision more accessibility from teams and players in the future?

29:10 – Did he felt like there was anything left out from “The Last Dance” worth telling?

32:00 – On his competitiveness level and the feeling of having to outwork everyone in his path

37:33 – Is there a way to stay fresh as a broadcaster amidst COVID-19?

40:29 – Any surprise that both the NFL and CFB have operated with a “business as usual” mindset

44:00 – On how he ended up at FOX from ESPN / the relationships he’s made at ESPN

48:10 – Nerding out on sports theme music, and now having Roundball Rock (NBA on NBC theme) as a broadcaster on FOX

50:40 – A petition to get the original MLB on FOX music back for FOX baseball

