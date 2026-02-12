On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.
Brandon and Alex discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s Daytona 500 storylines, the aftermath of the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports lawsuit, the return of The Chase championship format, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:13: Daytona 500
- 11:49: Getting into NASCAR/sports media career
- 18:31: State of NASCAR
- 24:54: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
- 27:39: Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing post-lawsuit
- 31:58: Chase format coming back
- 34:14: Biffle/Hamlin family tragedies
- 37:38: Interviewing drivers
