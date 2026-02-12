Alex Weaver Alex Weaver on the Awful Announcing Podcast
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

Brandon and Alex discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s Daytona 500 storylines, the aftermath of the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports lawsuit, the return of The Chase championship format, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:13: Daytona 500
  • 11:49: Getting into NASCAR/sports media career
  • 18:31: State of NASCAR
  • 24:54: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
  • 27:39: Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing post-lawsuit
  • 31:58: Chase format coming back
  • 34:14: Biffle/Hamlin family tragedies
  • 37:38: Interviewing drivers

