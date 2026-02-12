Alex Weaver on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

Brandon and Alex discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s Daytona 500 storylines, the aftermath of the 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports lawsuit, the return of The Chase championship format, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:13: Daytona 500

11:49: Getting into NASCAR/sports media career

18:31: State of NASCAR

24:54: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

27:39: Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing post-lawsuit

31:58: Chase format coming back

34:14: Biffle/Hamlin family tragedies

37:38: Interviewing drivers

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.