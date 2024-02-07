Adam Rank Adam Rank on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews NFL Network writer/standup comedian Adam Rank. Jessica and Adam discuss a wide range of topics including the Super Bowl, working at NFL Media, performing standup, Taylor Swift at NFL games, being an Angels fan in the post-Shohei Ohtani era, and more.

  • 2:02: Welcome Adam Rank to Short and to the Point
  • 3:19: Changes within NFL media since Adam started
  • 5:49: Going from being a fan to working in the media
  • 8:24: Blogs
  • 12:27: Owning getting predictions wrong
  • 15:43: Joe Flacco
  • 18:00: Pressure on high-priced players
  • 21:36: Adam’s stand-up comedy
  • 26:05: Doing crowd work in stand-up
  • 27:42: Dealing with people not laughing at your jokes
  • 31:28: Remembering the jokes that don’t land
  • 37:02: 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl
  • 38:20: Taylor Swift at NFL games
  • 40:59: Being an Angels fan post-Ohtani
  • 48:04: What should MLB media do that NFL media is already doing a good job covering the sport?

