Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews NFL Network writer/standup comedian Adam Rank. Jessica and Adam discuss a wide range of topics including the Super Bowl, working at NFL Media, performing standup, Taylor Swift at NFL games, being an Angels fan in the post-Shohei Ohtani era, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:02: Welcome Adam Rank to Short and to the Point
- 3:19: Changes within NFL media since Adam started
- 5:49: Going from being a fan to working in the media
- 8:24: Blogs
- 12:27: Owning getting predictions wrong
- 15:43: Joe Flacco
- 18:00: Pressure on high-priced players
- 21:36: Adam’s stand-up comedy
- 26:05: Doing crowd work in stand-up
- 27:42: Dealing with people not laughing at your jokes
- 31:28: Remembering the jokes that don’t land
- 37:02: 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl
- 38:20: Taylor Swift at NFL games
- 40:59: Being an Angels fan post-Ohtani
- 48:04: What should MLB media do that NFL media is already doing a good job covering the sport?
