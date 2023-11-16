Adam Amin on Short & to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews MLB, NBA, and NFL broadcaster Adam Amin. Jessica and Adam discuss a wide range of topics including having the versatility to call a variety of sports, trying to make local fans happy as a national broadcaster, working the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Mack Brown having to leave mid-game while on commentary, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

1:53: Welcome Adam Amin to Short and to the Point

2:22: Transitioning from wanting to be a baseball player growing up to being a broadcaster

5:07: Feelings of broadcasting first game

7:10: Is the anxiety still there?

8:21: Harnessing the anxiety

10:06: Broadcasting preparation process

13:38: Balancing baseball, football, and basketball

16:44: Was the workload overwhelming?

18:41: Embracing the awkwardness

20:42: Selflessness in having broadcast partner be themselves

26:02: Adam Wainwright

29:49: Intimidation factor working with athletes you previously covered

33:30: Competition among former players turned broadcasters when they’re in broadcasting

36:24: Making local fans happy when working a national broadcast

42:49: Covering the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

46:54: Mack Brown leaving broadcast mid-game as Adam’s “flu game”

