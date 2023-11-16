Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews MLB, NBA, and NFL broadcaster Adam Amin. Jessica and Adam discuss a wide range of topics including having the versatility to call a variety of sports, trying to make local fans happy as a national broadcaster, working the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Mack Brown having to leave mid-game while on commentary, and more.
- 1:53: Welcome Adam Amin to Short and to the Point
- 2:22: Transitioning from wanting to be a baseball player growing up to being a broadcaster
- 5:07: Feelings of broadcasting first game
- 7:10: Is the anxiety still there?
- 8:21: Harnessing the anxiety
- 10:06: Broadcasting preparation process
- 13:38: Balancing baseball, football, and basketball
- 16:44: Was the workload overwhelming?
- 18:41: Embracing the awkwardness
- 20:42: Selflessness in having broadcast partner be themselves
- 26:02: Adam Wainwright
- 29:49: Intimidation factor working with athletes you previously covered
- 33:30: Competition among former players turned broadcasters when they’re in broadcasting
- 36:24: Making local fans happy when working a national broadcast
- 42:49: Covering the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
- 46:54: Mack Brown leaving broadcast mid-game as Adam’s “flu game”
