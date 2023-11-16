Adam Amin Adam Amin on Short & to the Point
MLBNBANFLOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews MLB, NBA, and NFL broadcaster Adam Amin. Jessica and Adam discuss a wide range of topics including having the versatility to call a variety of sports, trying to make local fans happy as a national broadcaster, working the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Mack Brown having to leave mid-game while on commentary, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 1:53: Welcome Adam Amin to Short and to the Point
  • 2:22: Transitioning from wanting to be a baseball player growing up to being a broadcaster
  • 5:07: Feelings of broadcasting first game
  • 7:10: Is the anxiety still there?
  • 8:21: Harnessing the anxiety
  • 10:06: Broadcasting preparation process
  • 13:38: Balancing baseball, football, and basketball
  • 16:44: Was the workload overwhelming?
  • 18:41: Embracing the awkwardness
  • 20:42: Selflessness in having broadcast partner be themselves
  • 26:02: Adam Wainwright
  • 29:49: Intimidation factor working with athletes you previously covered
  • 33:30: Competition among former players turned broadcasters when they’re in broadcasting
  • 36:24: Making local fans happy when working a national broadcast
  • 42:49: Covering the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
  • 46:54: Mack Brown leaving broadcast mid-game as Adam’s “flu game”

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp