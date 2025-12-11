On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL/MLB on Fox announcer and Chicago Bulls voice Adam Amin.
Brandon and Adam discuss a wide range of topics, including being Drew Brees’ broadcast partner, the Indianapolis Colts signing Philip Rivers, working with Stacey King on Chicago Bulls broadcasts, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:10: Philip Rivers signing with the Colts
- 6:01: Calling national and local games in the NFL, MLB, and NBA
- 14:42: Inspiring future broadcasters/Being friends with Wayne Randazzo and Joe Davis
- 27:25: Chicago Bulls
- 37:21: Interest in NBC-Amazon NBA games/Preparing for calling different sports/Calling Tigers-Mariners 15-inning playoff game
- 51:31: Fox NFL Sunday
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp