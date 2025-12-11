Adam Amin on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL/MLB on Fox announcer and Chicago Bulls voice Adam Amin.

Brandon and Adam discuss a wide range of topics, including being Drew Brees’ broadcast partner, the Indianapolis Colts signing Philip Rivers, working with Stacey King on Chicago Bulls broadcasts, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:10: Philip Rivers signing with the Colts

6:01: Calling national and local games in the NFL, MLB, and NBA

14:42: Inspiring future broadcasters/Being friends with Wayne Randazzo and Joe Davis

27:25: Chicago Bulls

37:21: Interest in NBC-Amazon NBA games/Preparing for calling different sports/Calling Tigers-Mariners 15-inning playoff game

51:31: Fox NFL Sunday

