On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN Senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill.
They discuss a wide range of topics including the NBA Finals, New York Knicks, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James, working on Get Up and First Take, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-04:34: Is this season a success for the Knicks if they lose?
-12:08: Is Victor Wembanyama the face of the NBA?
-27:12: Mitchell Robinson hand injury
-35:07: Local reporters vs national media
-37:54: Being confronted by Rip Hamilton
-45:35: Doing Get Up and First Take
-50:29: Stephen A. Smith as a mentor
-53:26: LeBron James’ future
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com