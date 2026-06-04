Credit: ESPN

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN Senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill.

They discuss a wide range of topics including the NBA Finals, New York Knicks, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James, working on Get Up and First Take, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-04:34: Is this season a success for the Knicks if they lose?

-12:08: Is Victor Wembanyama the face of the NBA?

-27:12: Mitchell Robinson hand injury

-35:07: Local reporters vs national media

-37:54: Being confronted by Rip Hamilton

-45:35: Doing Get Up and First Take

-50:29: Stephen A. Smith as a mentor

-53:26: LeBron James’ future

Thanks for listening.

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