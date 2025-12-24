The Awful Announcing Podcast best of 2025.

It’s a special episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast. We had some great discussions with many incredible people in sports media over the past year and we put together a collection of clips from 2025. We thank you for listening/viewing the podcast, and have a happy 2026.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:19: Howie Rose on not being comfortable hearing his Pete Alonso home run call on Mets plane (Episode 83)

9:50: Andrew “McLovin” Perloff on why he left The Dan Patrick Show (Episode 85)

12:45: Larry McReynolds on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s fatal crash and praise of Mike Joy leading broadcast (Episode 87)

18:37: Tony Reali on reaching out to Jay Mariotti over the years (Episode 94)

25:02: Mike Greenberg on the success of Mike and Mike (Episode 101)

30:34: Dan Orlovsky on praying for Damar Hamlin while on ESPN (Episode 107)

34:51: Verne Lundquist on Happy Gilmore 2 and meeting Post Malone (Episode 108)

43:09: Jordan Schultz on Pablo Torre’s journalism (Episode 119)

49:49: Joe Davis on claims of Dodgers bias on Fox MLB broadcasts (Episode 120)

