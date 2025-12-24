It’s a special episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast. We had some great discussions with many incredible people in sports media over the past year and we put together a collection of clips from 2025. We thank you for listening/viewing the podcast, and have a happy 2026.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :19: Howie Rose on not being comfortable hearing his Pete Alonso home run call on Mets plane (Episode 83)
- 9:50: Andrew “McLovin” Perloff on why he left The Dan Patrick Show (Episode 85)
- 12:45: Larry McReynolds on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s fatal crash and praise of Mike Joy leading broadcast (Episode 87)
- 18:37: Tony Reali on reaching out to Jay Mariotti over the years (Episode 94)
- 25:02: Mike Greenberg on the success of Mike and Mike (Episode 101)
- 30:34: Dan Orlovsky on praying for Damar Hamlin while on ESPN (Episode 107)
- 34:51: Verne Lundquist on Happy Gilmore 2 and meeting Post Malone (Episode 108)
- 43:09: Jordan Schultz on Pablo Torre’s journalism (Episode 119)
- 49:49: Joe Davis on claims of Dodgers bias on Fox MLB broadcasts (Episode 120)
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp