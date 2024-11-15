Host Brandon Contes interviews legendary NFL reporter and columnist Peter King. Brandon and Peter discuss a wide range of topics including enjoying football and America during retirement, Tom Brady trying to be an NFL team owner and a broadcaster, being on the same podcast as Bill Belichick despite not being on speaking terms, and more.
- :42: Enjoying NFL season and driving across America in retirement
- 4:17: Not missing “Monday Morning Quarterback/Monday Morning in America” column
- 7:30: How did column start?
- 9:58: Writing process
- 12:41: Ready to retire
- 16:08: Raising money to save school sports in hometown
- 19:08: Watching football differently in retirement
- 22:37: Can someone come into sports media and write a weekly longform column these days?
- 24:06: Let’s Go! podcast
- 27:57: Does Jerry Jones belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
- 29:41: Relationship with Tom Brady
- 34:03: Should Brady be an owner and an analyst?
- 37:14: Not working with Bill Belichick on Let’s Go!
- 38:36: Relationship with Belichick pre-Spygate
- 39:17: Surprise of Belichick in sports media?
- 43:53: Belichick’s young girlfriend causing concern among NFL teams hiring head coaches?
- 46:58: Favorite story or report of career
- 51:01: Least favorite story
- 55:26: What made the NFL skyrocket in popularity over the last 20 years?
- 1:00:37: State of NFL teams and the NFL product in 2024
- 1:06:13: Is Aaron Rodgers hurting his legacy right now?
- 1:09:46: Last time Peter spoke with Brett Favre
- 1:12:19: Is Russell Wilson cementing his Hall of Fame case?
- 1:13:48: State of sports media and sports journalism
