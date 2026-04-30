Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews longtime Boston sports media personality Mike Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Felger discussed a wide range of topics, including Mike Vrabel’s relationship with Dianna Russini, Bill Belichick’s legacy, The Sports Hub vs. WEEI, competing with Rich Shertenlieb, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:26: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini

-05:02: Has Boston media covered Vrabel-Russini well?

-14:32: Reporters’ relationships with teams

-21:37: Bill Belichick’s legacy

-30:13: Bill Simmons vs. Dave Portnoy in Boston

-33:52: Is it harder to be polarizing today?

-38:05: Competing with Rich Shertenlieb

-43:17: The Sports Hub vs WEEI

Thanks for listening.

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