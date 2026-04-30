On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews longtime Boston sports media personality Mike Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Felger discussed a wide range of topics, including Mike Vrabel’s relationship with Dianna Russini, Bill Belichick’s legacy, The Sports Hub vs. WEEI, competing with Rich Shertenlieb, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-02:26: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini
-05:02: Has Boston media covered Vrabel-Russini well?
-14:32: Reporters’ relationships with teams
-21:37: Bill Belichick’s legacy
-30:13: Bill Simmons vs. Dave Portnoy in Boston
-33:52: Is it harder to be polarizing today?
-38:05: Competing with Rich Shertenlieb
-43:17: The Sports Hub vs WEEI
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com