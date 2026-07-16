On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews now former ESPN personality Linda Cohn.
They discuss a wide range of topics including Cohn being ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter anchor, working in Bristol vs. Los Angeles, being a woman in a male-dominated industry, “Master Batter,” Keith Olbermann, her lone suspension, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-02:35: Leaving ESPN
-07:54: Was there interest in staying with ESPN?
-14:45: Changing comradery in Bristol
-19:36: Keith Olbermann
-22:47: Balancing a woman in a male-dominated industry
-39:59: Catchphrases and “Master Batter”
-43:46: Receiving suspension from John Skipper
-49:37: Next Venture
-58:14: Why do so many leave sports media and get political?
-1:02:04: Indiana Fever are America’s Team
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com