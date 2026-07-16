Linda Cohn joins Awful Announcing Podcast Image edited by Liam McGuire
By Brandon Contes on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews now former ESPN personality Linda Cohn.

They discuss a wide range of topics including Cohn being ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter anchor, working in Bristol vs. Los Angeles, being a woman in a male-dominated industry, “Master Batter,” Keith Olbermann, her lone suspension, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:35: Leaving ESPN
-07:54: Was there interest in staying with ESPN?
-14:45: Changing comradery in Bristol
-19:36: Keith Olbermann
-22:47: Balancing a woman in a male-dominated industry
-39:59: Catchphrases and “Master Batter”
-43:46: Receiving suspension from John Skipper
-49:37: Next Venture
-58:14: Why do so many leave sports media and get political?
-1:02:04: Indiana Fever are America’s Team

Thanks for listening.

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About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Brandon Contes