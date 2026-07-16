Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews now former ESPN personality Linda Cohn.

They discuss a wide range of topics including Cohn being ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter anchor, working in Bristol vs. Los Angeles, being a woman in a male-dominated industry, “Master Batter,” Keith Olbermann, her lone suspension, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:35: Leaving ESPN

-07:54: Was there interest in staying with ESPN?

-14:45: Changing comradery in Bristol

-19:36: Keith Olbermann

-22:47: Balancing a woman in a male-dominated industry

-39:59: Catchphrases and “Master Batter”

-43:46: Receiving suspension from John Skipper

-49:37: Next Venture

-58:14: Why do so many leave sports media and get political?

-1:02:04: Indiana Fever are America’s Team

Thanks for listening.

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