Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL reporter and First Take/Get Up contributor, Kimberley A. Martin. Brandon and Kimberley discuss a wide range of topics including the happenings with the New York Jets, having Stephen A. Smith as a mentor, the time Jim Irsay went after Kimberley on social media, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :40: Missing the New York Jets beat?
- 1:30: Being on the Jets beat
- 2:09: Mike Tannenbaum
- 2:45: Working with Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan
- 3:35: Jets using Tannenbaum and The 33rd Team to find a HC and GM
- 4:36: Ryan campaigning for the Jets head coach job
- 5:38: Does Ryan have an “in” with Tannenbaum?
- 6:54: Eric Mangini
- 8:00: Jets’ wild bye week
- 9:43: Did it bother Kimberley when she was a local beat reporter and national writers got scoops?
- 10:31: Getting info from various teams
- 12:50: Is Woody Johnson caring about what others think good for running an NFL team?
- 14:08: Were the Jets any different when Christopher Johnson was running the team?
- 16:18: Reporting things players/coaches/GM’s deny
- 20:57: Career before first beat
- 22:03: Focusing on sports coverage
- 23:48: Sports people Kimberley looked up to
- 25:33: Challenges faced when breaking into industry
- 29:41: Harder to build trust with players/teams or media execs?
- 32:03: NFL players trying to keep reporters out of locker room
- 34:15: Going to ESPN
- 36:13: Getting to know people at ESPN in pandemic
- 37:25: What made Kimberley know she’d be good at TV?
- 39:35: Facial expressions while on First Take
- 41:25: Stephen A. Smith
- 43:05: Getting into the rotating cast of First Take
- 44:23: Are atmospheres of Get Up and First Take different?
- 45:50: Hearing from the Colts or Jim Irsay after his insulting X post?
- 47:52: Wanting to do more writing
- 48:50: Future goals
- 50:31: Contract talk
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.