Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL reporter and First Take/Get Up contributor, Kimberley A. Martin. Brandon and Kimberley discuss a wide range of topics including the happenings with the New York Jets, having Stephen A. Smith as a mentor, the time Jim Irsay went after Kimberley on social media, and more.

  • :40: Missing the New York Jets beat?
  • 1:30: Being on the Jets beat
  • 2:09: Mike Tannenbaum
  • 2:45: Working with Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan
  • 3:35: Jets using Tannenbaum and The 33rd Team to find a HC and GM
  • 4:36: Ryan campaigning for the Jets head coach job
  • 5:38: Does Ryan have an “in” with Tannenbaum?
  • 6:54: Eric Mangini
  • 8:00: Jets’ wild bye week
  • 9:43: Did it bother Kimberley when she was a local beat reporter and national writers got scoops?
  • 10:31: Getting info from various teams
  • 12:50: Is Woody Johnson caring about what others think good for running an NFL team?
  • 14:08: Were the Jets any different when Christopher Johnson was running the team?
  • 16:18: Reporting things players/coaches/GM’s deny
  • 20:57: Career before first beat
  • 22:03: Focusing on sports coverage
  • 23:48: Sports people Kimberley looked up to
  • 25:33: Challenges faced when breaking into industry
  • 29:41: Harder to build trust with players/teams or media execs?
  • 32:03: NFL players trying to keep reporters out of locker room
  • 34:15: Going to ESPN
  • 36:13: Getting to know people at ESPN in pandemic
  • 37:25: What made Kimberley know she’d be good at TV?
  • 39:35: Facial expressions while on First Take
  • 41:25: Stephen A. Smith
  • 43:05: Getting into the rotating cast of First Take
  • 44:23: Are atmospheres of Get Up and First Take different?
  • 45:50: Hearing from the Colts or Jim Irsay after his insulting X post?
  • 47:52: Wanting to do more writing
  • 48:50: Future goals
  • 50:31: Contract talk

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

