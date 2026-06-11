On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Kevin Clark of ESPN and Omaha Productions.
They discuss a wide range of topics including covering the Knicks for The Wall Street Journal, being married to a Pulitzer-Prize-winning reporter, working with Bill Simmons, The Ringer, joining ESPN, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-03:46: Covering the Knicks
-15:47: Joining The Wall Street Journal at 22 years old
-22:37: Being married to Pulitzer-Prize winner Emily Glazer
-25:45: Jim Nantz interview
-37:22: Getting Recruited by Bill Simmons
-44:36: Leaving The Ringer for ESPN
-51:58: Receiving the Stephen A. Smith stamp of approval
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com