Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Kevin Clark of ESPN and Omaha Productions.

They discuss a wide range of topics including covering the Knicks for The Wall Street Journal, being married to a Pulitzer-Prize-winning reporter, working with Bill Simmons, The Ringer, joining ESPN, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-03:46: Covering the Knicks

-15:47: Joining The Wall Street Journal at 22 years old

-22:37: Being married to Pulitzer-Prize winner Emily Glazer

-25:45: Jim Nantz interview

-37:22: Getting Recruited by Bill Simmons

-44:36: Leaving The Ringer for ESPN

-51:58: Receiving the Stephen A. Smith stamp of approval

Thanks for listening.

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