Kevin Clark joins the Awful Announcing Podcast Image edited by Liam McGuire
By Brandon Contes on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Kevin Clark of ESPN and Omaha Productions.

They discuss a wide range of topics including covering the Knicks for The Wall Street Journal, being married to a Pulitzer-Prize-winning reporter, working with Bill Simmons, The Ringer, joining ESPN, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-03:46: Covering the Knicks
-15:47: Joining The Wall Street Journal at 22 years old
-22:37: Being married to Pulitzer-Prize winner Emily Glazer
-25:45: Jim Nantz interview
-37:22: Getting Recruited by Bill Simmons
-44:36: Leaving The Ringer for ESPN
-51:58: Receiving the Stephen A. Smith stamp of approval

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.

About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Brandon Contes