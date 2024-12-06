Host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth from FS1’s Breakfast Ball. Brandon and the guys discuss a wide range of topics including the start of Breakfast Ball, developing chemistry among the three of them, a hilarious story involving Danny and Bob Costas, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :46: How does Breakfast Ball compare to The Carton Show?
- 3:14: What does Breakfast Ball strive to be?
- 4:41: What was the pitch to Danny?
- 6:29: Mark being a full-time member of the show
- 9:04: Mark’s comfort level when told he was leading the show
- 12:50: Craig’s thoughts on having Mark host
- 15:00: First week without having a dress rehearsal
- 19:13: Harder to fill in on a show where you’re the sole host or a show with co-hosts?
- 21:25: Doing The Herd
- 22:29: Extra pressure due to FS1 making them the succession plan post-Skip Bayless
- 25:25: Having a bigger staff for Breakfast Ball
- 27:12: Was it difficult for Danny to make decision to leave dream job in Chicago?
- 30:47: Does Danny miss radio? -31:42: Mark’s radio schedule with Breakfast Ball now
- 34:29: Craig missing daily radio?
- 35:45: Craig having any input in the show?
- 39:02: Reassuring that FS1 investing in the show with their changes?
- 40:40: Craig doing Yankees games
- 42:30: Craig wanting to call a Knicks game
- 43:39: Mark’s thoughts on Tom Brady not able to do production meetings
- 46:09: Has Mark spoken to Brady about broadcasting?
- 46:38: Danny’s thoughts on the Dan Bernstein/Barstool feud
- 48:10: Does Danny get to listen to his former show?
- 49:40: Craig being inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- 52:22: Danny’s Bob Costas story
