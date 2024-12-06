Breakfast Ball The guys from “Breakfast Ball” on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth from FS1’s Breakfast Ball. Brandon and the guys discuss a wide range of topics including the start of Breakfast Ball, developing chemistry among the three of them, a hilarious story involving Danny and Bob Costas, and more.

  • :46: How does Breakfast Ball compare to The Carton Show?
  • 3:14: What does Breakfast Ball strive to be?
  • 4:41: What was the pitch to Danny?
  • 6:29: Mark being a full-time member of the show
  • 9:04: Mark’s comfort level when told he was leading the show
  • 12:50: Craig’s thoughts on having Mark host
  • 15:00: First week without having a dress rehearsal
  • 19:13: Harder to fill in on a show where you’re the sole host or a show with co-hosts?
  • 21:25: Doing The Herd
  • 22:29: Extra pressure due to FS1 making them the succession plan post-Skip Bayless
  • 25:25: Having a bigger staff for Breakfast Ball
  • 27:12: Was it difficult for Danny to make decision to leave dream job in Chicago?
  • 30:47: Does Danny miss radio? -31:42: Mark’s radio schedule with Breakfast Ball now
  • 34:29: Craig missing daily radio?
  • 35:45: Craig having any input in the show?
  • 39:02: Reassuring that FS1 investing in the show with their changes?
  • 40:40: Craig doing Yankees games
  • 42:30: Craig wanting to call a Knicks game
  • 43:39: Mark’s thoughts on Tom Brady not able to do production meetings
  • 46:09: Has Mark spoken to Brady about broadcasting?
  • 46:38: Danny’s thoughts on the Dan Bernstein/Barstool feud
  • 48:10: Does Danny get to listen to his former show?
  • 49:40: Craig being inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame
  • 52:22: Danny’s Bob Costas story

